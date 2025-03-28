Woking Veterans conceded a try in the final play of the match to lose 19-17 at Guildford Veterans.
Woking’s early pressure told when a Guildford clearance kick was charged down for Paul Rose to touch down.
The visitors led 5-0 at half-time.
A series of penalties after the break allowed Woking to get deep into Guildford territory and following several phases of play prop Jol Nash powered over. Mike Aitchison added the extras from in front of the posts.
The Woking defence was then breached as Guildford scored a converted try to make it 12-7 and the influential Dan Hills was then sent to the sin bin. Despite their numerical advantage Guildford could not add to their score.
Back to their full complement Woking were able to work a catch and drive from a line out to the Guildford goal line. Despite committed defence from Guildford Woking were able to recycle the ball before it was popped to forward Dan Christmas to finish off.
Yet again Guildford came back and refused to accept that the game was lost. With four minutes remaining and after Woking had conceded territory and possession through a series of penalties, they worked an opportunity to score out wide. The conversion was missed meaning Woking still led 19-12.
With enough time remaining for the restart Woking kicked off knowing that the next time the ball went dead the game would be over.
However, there was one final twist as a tired and slightly misplaced restart gave Guildford enough time to gather the ball cleanly and work it wide. With the Woking defence scrambling to get across the park the hosts’ backline had too much pace for the cover to sprint the length of the pitch to score under the posts. With scores tied 17-17 Guildford converted the easy kick to snatch victory.