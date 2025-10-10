Chobham lost 17-12 at home to Petersfield in Regional Two South Central.
The opening quarter was dominated by the blustery conditions, with both sides struggling to establish rhythm. However, the Petersfield scrum-half, Chinnock, twice sliced through the Chobham defence, on the second occasion being hauled down on the line after a wonderful try-saving tackle by full-back Guy Mawhood.
The deadlock was broken on 22 minutes when Mawhood, reacting quickly to a penalty award close to the half-way line, put left wing Noah Jenkins away who scooted over the try line close to the left-hand touch. The resultant conversion by Mawhood defied the weather to make the score 7-0 to Chobham.
There followed a long period of Petersfield dominance in which the open-side Whittock was particularly prominent. Petersfield eventually scored in the corner after a well-worked tap penalty shortly after scrum-half Finn Livingstone was yellow carded for a technical offence.
Ten minutes later, after Chobham struggled to clear their lines, Chinnock was on hand to dot a down a try after Petersfield cleverly recycled the ball through a number of phases. The visitors led 10-7 at half-time.
The second half continued in a similar vein, Petersfield were very direct and particularly good at the breakdown, but Chobham scrambled well and pressurised their opponents’ set piece. Shortly into the half centre Phil James departed with a dislocated shoulder. Petersfield centre, McClean, capitalised with an incisive try. Caparo added the conversion to make the score 17-7.
A string of penalties eventually culminated in a red card for Pete McCain. Fourteen became 13 when Angus Hargan was yellow carded.
Undaunted, Chobham lock Sam Goddard seized upon a loose Petersfield pass in his own half and thundered up-field. An exquisitely timed pass to winger Rhys Tulk ensured Chobham took a bonus point from the game.
By Tim Connolly
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.