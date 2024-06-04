Chobham Rugby Club’s under-13 A team beat Cobham under-13s 30-25 in the Waterfall Cup bronze final.
Arch rivals Cobham were Chobham’s opponents in the Waterfall Cup bronze final at the Esher stadium, and it turned out to be a humdinger of a game. Chobham flew out of the blocks and dominated the early possession. With four minutes gone on the clock, Finlay Hooper made a fantastic run down the left, drew the last defender and fed Caleb Kuwana for an excellent opening try. Four minutes later, another superb drive by Hooper on the right this time led to Vinny Allen diving over the try line to increase Chobham’s lead.
A touch of complacency set in and Cobham then upped their game. Noah Mohan made a bone-crunching, try-saving tackle with five minutes to go to half-time, but Cobham were still pressing and eventually got the try their perseverance deserved. Chobham's heads were dropping and Cobham scored a second try and a quick third try before half-time. Chobham were 15-10 down and it was time to regroup. This was where the Chobham coaches made a real difference.
The Chobham boys were pumped up and headed back into battle for the second half and were soon back on the attack. Will Harris' delicate kick down field was gathered by Ewan Jackman. He beautifully sidestepped the defender and played in Finn Noel to even the game at three tries apiece. Chobham were driving forward. The rucking was strong and Ed Carroll picked up the ball and dived for the try line to put Chobham back in front. With five minutes left to play, Ollie Richell ripped the ball from Cobham's grip and fed the ball to Caleb who sprinted away for a try and some daylight between the scores. Cobham swiftly replied with a fine solo try of their own to reduce the arrears. With a minute to go, Chobham came back again. This time it was George Gregson who ripped the ball from a huge pair of Cobham's hands to gain possession. Chobham found Caleb on the wing for another wonderful try to go two scores clear again. Just as the Chobham parents took a breath, Cobham replied immediately with another fine try of their own.
The mission now for Chobham was to get the ball into touch as it was the last play of the game – which Chobham managed to do successfully. The players and parents celebrated the victory at the end of an exciting match in which both teams contributed right to the last second. Chobham eventually ran out 30-25 winners.
Everyone connected with Chobham’s under-13s were thanked for their role in the victory – from the co-ordinators to the coaches, the first aiders, the players and the parents – for making the final such an enjoyable and wonderful experience. The team will play under-14 rugby next season.
By Jamie Gregson