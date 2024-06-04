The Chobham boys were pumped up and headed back into battle for the second half and were soon back on the attack. Will Harris' delicate kick down field was gathered by Ewan Jackman. He beautifully sidestepped the defender and played in Finn Noel to even the game at three tries apiece. Chobham were driving forward. The rucking was strong and Ed Carroll picked up the ball and dived for the try line to put Chobham back in front. With five minutes left to play, Ollie Richell ripped the ball from Cobham's grip and fed the ball to Caleb who sprinted away for a try and some daylight between the scores. Cobham swiftly replied with a fine solo try of their own to reduce the arrears. With a minute to go, Chobham came back again. This time it was George Gregson who ripped the ball from a huge pair of Cobham's hands to gain possession. Chobham found Caleb on the wing for another wonderful try to go two scores clear again. Just as the Chobham parents took a breath, Cobham replied immediately with another fine try of their own.