Chobham lost 47-28 at Havant’s second team in Regional Two South Central.
Chobham took a trip down the A3 to take on Havant Dolphins, the reserve outfit of the National Two heavyweights Havant RFC. Promoted last season off the back of a 26-game winning streak, the Dolphins presented a daunting combination of grizzled forwards complemented by young and pacy backs.
Chobham, with 21 players unavailable for selection and six changes from the previous week, had something of a makeshift appearance. Ned Hewson and Jason Evans made their first team debuts.
Chobham started brightly but the Dolphins’ weight and pace soon started to take its toll in terms of possession and territory. Nonetheless, Chobham’s thunderous tackling, with Magnus Barber particularly prominent, kept the match scoreless for the first quarter.
However, on 20 minutes an ambitious attempt to clear the lines with ball in hand resulted in a turnover upon which the Dolphins blind-side, Bakare, capitalised for an excellent solo try.
Ten minutes later a needless midfield penalty allowed the Dolphins to claim a line-out deep in the Chobham 22. Some bold running and quick recycling duly led to a second Dolphins try and a 14-0 lead.
Shortly before half-time, Chobham’s problems were exacerbated when Rhys Tulk was yellow carded for some overly vigorous play.
The half-time break seemed to disrupt Chobham’s concentration and another midfield penalty immediately after the restart once again led to a Dolphins line-out deep in Chobham territory. The resultant maul allowed the home side’s pack to trundle over the line.
The Dolphins then fashioned an excellent long-range break completed by Gill.
At 26-0 down the vociferous Chobham faithful might have feared a shellacking. However, there followed a spirited rally and, after a tremendous Noah Jenkins break, the ever-excellent Guy Mawhood was on hand to score under the posts.
The Dolphins came straight back at Chobham, and a third penalty induced line-out resulted in the obligatory compact stampede and a try for the stout hooker Wright, to make the score 33-7.
Chobham responded and, after grabbing their own line-out deep in Dolphins’ territory, Mawhood reacted snappily to an off-side penalty to dot down over the line.
The Dolphins then manufactured an excellent try following a scrum break by Double, supported by scrum-half Terry who put winger Arnold away for a great try to take the score to 40-14.
Chobham then became the better team. The turnaround was typified by the mighty Joe Gibbons whose rampaging break created space that was beautifully exploited by the Chobham backs for a try in the corner by Tulk.
Chobham started playing some of the best rugby of the match and hopes were raised of an unlikely recovery. Chobham’s bubble was burst when they over-egged an attacking play – the dangerous Terry snatching an interception to race 60 metres for a try under the posts.
Chobham though lack nothing for spirit. Once again, they worked their way upfield and Barber was on hand following a Mawhood break to score a thoroughly well-deserved try and grab a bonus point.
A final score of 47-28 reflected a highly entertaining game played in excellent spirit. However, there will be frustration that much of Chobham’s excellent play was undermined by some momentary lapses in concentration and daft penalties that presented the Dolphins with easy opportunities.
By Tim Connolly
