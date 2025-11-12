Chobham lost 55-26 at home to Winchester in Regional Two South Central.
The hosts took advantage of a knock on from the kick off to work patiently through the phases deep into the Winchester 22. Simple committed carrying from the Chobham pack and a delightful tip pass from Joe Gibbons sent Chris Love-Baker over for a well-worked try. Guy Mawhood added the extras.
Winchester replied when a missed touch kick by Chobham allowed Tommy Hare to touch down in the corner. Another poor Chobham clearance kick three minutes later gave attacking possession to Winchester and Matt Golding took advantage of weak tackling to rumble over. Albie Mildenhall kicked the extras to make it 12-7.
Tom Forster scored Winchester’s third try, before Hare scored his second try of the day to make it 22-7.
Alex Mawdsley went over under the posts for Winchester’s fifth try, before Tom Beech went over to make the score 36-7 at half-time.
The second half started with a yellow card for Winchester winger Terakuu following a high tackle on Tommy Reed. Benton won clean ball from an attacking lineout, which allowed Mawhood to find a slither of space in the Winchester defence and speed in to score.
A defensive mix up allowed Winchester to work their way into the Chobham 22 and Mildenhall beat two defenders to score a converted try and make it 43-12.
Hewson ran within touching distance of the Winchester line, and good ball retention from the forwards piled on the pressure before Gibbons burrowed over under the posts from close range. Chobham then won an attacking lineout in the Winchester 22 and Pete McCain went over the line to make it 43-26.
A loose box kick from the kick off allowed Hare to score another try, before Will Matthews scored Winchester’s final try.
By Jonathan Williamson
