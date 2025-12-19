Woking are in Enterprise National League action away to Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium on Boxing Day at 3pm.
While the Cards are on the fringe of the playoff race, Eastleigh are a few places and points above the relegation zone.
Eastleigh have been a fifth-tier side since 2014, recording their best ever finish in their first season at that level, when they came fourth and lost 5-1 on aggregate to Grimsby Town in the playoff semi-finals.
A seventh-placed finish in 2018-19 gave the Spitfires another crack at the expanded playoffs for a place in the Football League.
They won 1-0 after extra time at Wrexham in the quarter-finals but lost 4-3 on penalties at Salford City in the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw.
The club’s rise to such heights - and a stadium with a capacity of 5,192 spectators - has been a comparatively recent phenomenon.
Back in 1999, Eastleigh’s Ten Acres ground had potential but not much else - just floodlights and a wooden stand seating around 150.
Formed in 1946 as Swaythling Athletic, the club joined the Hampshire League in 1950 and moved to Ten Acres in 1957. In 1986 they quit the Hampshire League Division One to join the new Wessex League, where they stayed until winning the title with 103 points and 115 goals in 2002-03.
The club somehow went 59 years without acquiring a nickname until supporter Mike Wimbridge chose Spitfires in a fans competition in 2005.
The iconic Second World War fighter planes were built in nearby Southampton and first flew from Eastleigh Aerodrome, a short distance from Ten Acres, which is now Southampton Airport.
Woking and Eastleigh first met in 2009-10, sharing a goalless draw at Kingfield in the Conference South. Last season they played a pair of 2-2 draws in the National League.
