A West End pub was transformed into a winter wonderland as regulars, customers and the wider community celebrated the Christmas season.
The Hare and Hounds hosted a Christmas tree light switch-on, accompanied by carol singing and a range of festive activities that brought families and residents together in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Entertainment was provided by The Soulful Voices Choir and Almac Brass Band, whose performances added to the joyful celebrations.
West End Guides and Scouts were also in attendance, raising funds towards a new Scout hut and highlighting the strong sense of community at the event.
A significant moment was the unveiling of a new public defibrillator as part of the Hare and Hounds’ Pints for Pulses campaign.
The life-saving equipment was funded entirely through the initiative and generosity of the pub’s regulars and customers and will be available for use by the wider community - it is housed on an outside wall and so always accessible.
It is hoped the campaign can be expanded nationally, with the aim of ensuring every pub in the country has a publicly accessible defibrillator.
The Christmas tree lights were officially switched on by Miss Great Britain Classic finalists, joined by reigning titleholder Laura White, adding a touch of sparkle to the celebrations.
The event was supported by Ginko Gardens, who generously donated the Christmas tree, and RG1 Electrical, who kindly fitted the defibrillator.
The Hare and Hounds would also like to thank Holy Trinity Church West End for their support with the event.
Speaking after the celebration, landlady Ally Sussex said: “This event perfectly reflects the generosity and togetherness of our regulars and customers.
“I’m incredibly proud to be part of such an amazing community and to see everyone come together to support initiatives that make a real difference locally.”
