Woking Fireworks Extravaganza returns with a bang

WOKING’S Fireworks Extravaganza was back with a bang on Saturday night.

After a two-year break caused by the pandemic, organisers at the Woking District Rotary club felt this November 5 event could have been their busiest ever, holding back the start of the display to shortly after the planned 7.30pm as people were still coming through the gates.

Reese enjoying the rides

“It was a really successful event with large crowds,” said a Rotary spokesman. “The Fireworks Extravaganza returned with a fabulous display, set and synchronised with music. The purpose was to run a family friendly fun event for the people of Woking while also raising money for our carefully selected charities.”

This year’s theme was “A Night at the Movies”, with the display set to a soundtrack made up of memorable theme tunes from some of the biggest movies from the silver screen.

Held in Woking Park, the gates opened at 5.30pm, with funfair rides available until 9.30pm. Food and drink stalls did a roaring trade, and entertainment during the evening was provided by Radio Woking’s Justin Coll.

