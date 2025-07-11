Woking will start their 2025-26 National League campaign at home to bookies' title favourites Carlisle United.
Neal Ardley’s Cards face a tough test at home to the Cumbrians on the opening day of the season on Saturday, August 9.
Woking’s first away match of the season will see the Cards visit newly-promoted Scunthorpe United on Saturday, August 16.
The Cardinals will enter the Emirates FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage this season, which takes place on the weekend of Saturday, October 11.
Woking’s first match in the Isuzu FA Trophy will be in the third round on Saturday, December 13.
The Cards will travel to local rivals Aldershot Town on Saturday, November 22, and will host the Shots on Saturday, March 21.
The festive period sees the Cards visit Eastleigh on Friday, December 26, followed by home fixtures against Braintree Town on Tuesday, December 30, and Hartlepool United on Saturday, January 3.
The Easter period sees Woking host Eastleigh on Friday, April 3, before travelling to Braintree Town on Monday, April 6.
Woking’s final game of the season will be at home to FC Halifax Town on Saturday, April 25.
Cards boss Ardley is currently preparing his side for his first full season at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, and will hope to build on last season’s 15th-placed finish in the National League.
Here is Woking’s full 2025-26 fixture list.
All fixtures are subject to change.
August
Saturday, August 9: Carlisle United (H)
Saturday, August 16: Scunthorpe United (A)
Tuesday, August 19: Wealdstone (H)
Saturday, August 23: Hartlepool United (A)
Monday, August 25: York City (H)
Saturday, August 30: Morecambe (A)
September
Wednesday, September 3: FC Halifax Town (A)
Saturday, September 6: Gateshead (H)
Saturday, September 13: Yeovil Town (A)
Saturday, September 20: Forest Green Rovers (H)
Tuesday, September 23: Sutton United (H)
Saturday, September 27: Boreham Wood (A)
Tuesday, September 30: Solihull Moors (A)
October
Saturday, October 4: Truro City (H)
Saturday, October 11: Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Saturday, October 18: Altrincham (A)
Saturday, October 25: Rochdale (H)
November
Wednesday, November 5: Southend United (H)
Saturday, November 8: Tamworth (A)
Saturday, November 15: Boston United (H)
Saturday, November 22: Aldershot Town (A)
Saturday, November 29: Brackley Town (H)
December
Saturday, December 6: Carlisle United (A)
Saturday, December 13: Isuzu FA Trophy third round
Saturday, December 20: Scunthorpe United (H)
Friday, December 26: Eastleigh (A)
Tuesday, December 30: Braintree Town (H)
January
Saturday, January 3: Hartlepool United (H)
Saturday, January 17: Wealdstone (A)
Tuesday, January 20: Sutton United (A)
Saturday, January 24: Yeovil Town (H)
Saturday, January 31: Forest Green Rovers (A)
February
Saturday, February 7: Boreham Wood (H)
Tuesday, February 10: Truro City (A)
Saturday, February 14: Altrincham (H)
Saturday, February 21: Rochdale (A)
Wednesday, February 25: Solihull Moors (H)
Saturday, February 28: Boston United (A)
March
Saturday, March 7: Tamworth (H)
Saturday, March 14: Brackley Town (A)
Saturday, March 21: Aldershot Town (H)
Wednesday, March 25: Southend United (A)
Saturday, March 28: York City (A)
April
Friday, April 3: Eastleigh (H)
Monday, April 6: Braintree Town (A)
Saturday, April 11: Morcambe (H)
Saturday, April 18: Gateshead (A)
Saturday, April 25: FC Halifax Town (H)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.