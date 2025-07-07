Woking have confirmed that Craig Ross and Jake Hyde have returned to the club in player-coach roles.
Ross has joined the Cards as player-goalkeeper coach, while Hyde has joined as player-strength and conditioning coach.
Ross is a Woking academy graduate who returned to the club in September 2018, enjoying five successful seasons in which he made 198 appearances and clean swept the Player of the Season awards for 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Since Ross left the Cards in 2023, he made 94 appearances across two seasons at Maidenhead United.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Craig knows the club and has a good amount of coaching experience in academy football at Watford.
“We all know he can play the level, and it was quickly apparent the positive feeling he has for the club.
“The competition for the number one jersey will be healthy, and from a numbers point of view, we save on not needing another goalkeeper, but overall it’s about creating the culture we want here at the club – we think Craig can add to that.”
Hyde joined Woking in July 2018, becoming a fan favourite with memorable goals at Swindon in the FA Cup first round and a last-gasp winner against Wealdstone in the National League South play-off semi-final among his 31 goals in 73 appearances, and has had spells at Halifax, Wrexham, Yeovil and Chelmsford before returning to the Cards in his first coaching role.
Brown said: “Jake’s got lots to offer the club, great enthusiasm, industry experience, football experience, a strong affiliation with our club, and a desire to be part of it.
“He will drive the standards around player conditioning and recovery, hopefully push us to improve the department, but also we aren’t ruling him out as someone that can add something to the playing staff too.
“People with an affinity to the club and its past are an important part of our culture.”
Woking have also confirmed the appointment of Kevin Rawlinson as head of analysis.
Brown said: “Kevin adds detail and access to information that will support our players and coaching department.
“He’s already been working extremely hard, and his data support has been really positive in terms of identifying targets or adding more analysis to those we’ve already seen with our eyes.
“It was always our intention to build a strong infrastructure that can help the club grow over the coming years.”
By Jonnie Green
