Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen has signed a new two-year deal to remain at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The 26-year-old Finnish keeper has signed until the end of the 2026-27 season.
A Bolton Wanderers academy product, Jaaskelainen joined Crewe Alexandra in August 2017, where he gained experience on several non-league loans before breaking into the Alex’s first team, making 96 appearances for the club, including 31 in their promotion season in 2020-21, before departing in 2022.
Jaaskelainen then had a spell at AFC Wimbledon before joining the Cards in February 2023.
After 14 appearances in the latter stages of the 2022-23 season, Jaaskelainen signed a new one-year deal to stay at the Cards, as he came back into the team to help Michael Doyle’s side avoid relegation.
After extending his stay for another year last summer, the 2024-25 season was Jaaskelainen’s best for the Cards.
Gaining a reputation for being one of the division’s best keepers, the Finn made 51 appearances in total, including his finest moment at Oxford City in the FA Trophy quarter-finals, where he saved three penalties in the shoot-out before his own spot kick found the top corner.
Jaaskelainen also collected the awards for players' player of the season, the Cards Trust supporters’ player of the season and the Woking News & Mail player of the season.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Will has been one of our outstanding performers since we arrived at the club at the end of 2024.
“We’ve had to be patient, but hopefully our fanbase can see how serious we are about building, and improving with this news.
“He’s important for the group, and it’s important for us as an organisation to see that the people we recruit on and off the field believe in our project.”
