Woking have announced their full pre-season schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Neal Ardley’s squad will return to pre-season training at the end of June.
Woking’s first pre-season friendly will take place on Saturday, July 12, when the Cards will travel to Imber Court to face Metropolitan Police (1pm kick-off).
Woking’s first home friendly of pre-season is an attractive fixture against Championship outfit Portsmouth at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Tuesday, July 15 (7pm kick-off).
The Cards will then travel to the Badgers Sports Ground to face Cray Valley on Saturday, July 19 (3pm kick-off).
Woking’s second home friendly of pre-season is an enticing match against a Tottenham Hotspur XI at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday, July 26 (3pm kick-off).
The Cards will then travel to Motspur Park to face a Fulham XI on Tuesday, July 29 (7pm kick-off).
Woking will end their pre-season programme with an attractive fixture against a Bournemouth XI at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off).
Woking have also provided an update on midfielder Dale Gorman’s injury.
Gorman sustained an anterior cruciate ligament rupture during April's 3-0 victory against Aldershot Town in the National League.
Gorman has since undergone surgery, with the expected recovery time for the injury being nine months.
“It’s a huge setback for Dale and the club in terms of how we now structure our recruitment,” said Woking director of football Jody Brown.
“Club physio Dan Rowe and the other medical staff, along with the strength and conditioning coaches, will be closely working with Dale moving forward.
“We must ensure he gets time away from the club with his family, and support him mentally the best we can, too.
“This kind of injury and the rehab process challenge you in all kinds of ways.”
By Jonnie Green
