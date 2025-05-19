Woking Football Club have confirmed that two key players have signed new contracts to remain at the club.
Forward Aiden O'Brien has signed a new two-year contract extension to stay with the Cards.
The 31-year-old has signed a new deal which runs until the end of the 2026-27 season.
A Millwall academy product, O’Brien would go on to make more than 200 appearances for the Lions, scoring 44 goals and helping his side to promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2017.
In September 2017, he was called up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad, eventually making his debut in a friendly against Poland in Wroclaw in September 2018, where he scored in a 1-1 draw.
Since departing Millwall, O’Brien has had spells at the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town, where he was loaned to Gillingham and Sutton United, before joining Shelbourne in August 2024.
He made ten appearances, scoring two goals as the Shels won the League of Ireland, before returning to England after departing on New Year’s Eve.
O'Brien has made 13 appearances for the Cards since arriving at the start of this year, scoring four goals, including a debut strike at Yeovil Town.
“Aiden's great for the club,” said Woking director of Football Jody Brown.
“Aiden has the right personality, the right level of experience, and the right performance levels.
“The one concern was Aiden’s injuries, but we have seen how hard he works, and we’ve seen his output when fit – I’m sure we haven’t seen him fully fit yet, so that's exciting in itself.
“We got a third party medical provider to carry out the medical and give us expert feedback and we are all very confident that Aiden is in good condition – and going to be an exciting part of our vision and our club's identity on and off the field.
“He puts high expectations on himself and is driven to do well – that will positively impact everyone around him.”
Woking have also confirmed that versatile 24-year-old full back Tariq Hinds has signed a new two-year contract extension which runs until the end of the 2026-27 season.
A Tottenham Hotspur academy product, Hinds left the club in February 2021 to join Portuguese side Lusitano de Evora.
He returned to England with Billericay Town in October of that same year, where he would stay until joining National League South side Tonbridge Angels in October 2022.
Hinds made 87 appearances for the Angels in a two-year spell, scoring five times. He made three appearances for Braintree before joining the Cards in mid-January.
Hinds has made 17 Cardinal appearances so far, scoring twice in the 3-0 home victory against Aldershot Town.
“I’m personally delighted with the impact and progress that Tariq made within his short-term contract with the club,” said Brown.
“I’ve been aware of his potential for a very long time, and to see him working so hard to grasp the opportunity was pleasing.
“He fits the club's profile, his versatility is also a great strength, and we believe his ceiling is pretty high.
“To have Tariq with us on our journey for the next two years was important.”
By Jonnie Green