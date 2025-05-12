Woking have confirmed their retained and released list following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
Ben Wynter, Dion Kelly-Evans, Jacob Jones, Ollie Webber, Dennon Lewis, Jermaine Anderson, Rohan Ince, Reece Grego-Cox, Matt Robinson, Charlie Sayers and Lewis Walker will leave the club this summer upon the expiry of their contracts.
The Cards have taken up the options on Timi Odusina and Jamie Andrews in advance of the expiry of their current contracts.
Will Jaaskelainen, Dan Moss, Tariq Hinds, Tunji Akinola, Matt Ward, Chinwike Okoli and Aiden O'Brien have been offered new deals in advance of the expiry of their current contracts.
Dale Gorman, Harry Beautyman, Sam Ashford, Joshua Osude and Inih Effiong remain under contract with the club.
Jokubas Mazionis, Sha'mar Lawson, Frank Vincent and Adam Chicksen have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans.
Chicksen returned to Notts County after confirmation he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in the 3-0 victory against Aldershot Town.
The left-back made 34 appearances for the Cards, having joined on loan in October 2024.
“Adam was brought to the club under the previous manager, but was such a vital part of the transitional period we found ourselves in,” said Woking director of football Jody Brown.
“He was a very consistent performer, and his standards and professionalism were a really important influence around the place.
“He played a vital part in us achieving our goals in the second half of this season, and we are all gutted with the news and extent of his injury.
“The club wishes him well, and again thanks him for his contribution during his time on loan with us.”
One of Chicksen’s final contributions for Woking was a cross to assist Tariq Hinds' second goal against the Shots.
Woking have also announced season ticket details for the 2025-26 season.
The early bird window will run until July 12.
In the early bird window adult season tickets will cost £299, concession (for people aged over 65, in the emergency services or the military) season tickets will cost £289, next gen (for people aged 17 to 22) season tickets will cost £129, under-17 (for people aged 14 to 16) season tickets will cost £89, and under-14 season tickets will cost £75.
Standard pricing will start on July 13.
From July 13, adult season tickets will cost £419, concession season tickets will cost £328, next gen season tickets will cost £175, under-17 season tickets will cost £105, and under-14 season tickets will cost £95.
Season ticket benefits include access to every home league game; priority access for tickets to all home cup, play-off and away matches sold by the club; an invitation to attend a pre-season session, followed by an autograph and meet-and-greet with players at the Laithwaite Community Stadium; an invitation to attend an exclusive pre-season fan forum with the manager, players, and club staff; a ten per cent discount off hospitality and mascot bookings for the Vanarama National League home season and a ten per cent discount at the club shop.
Anyone who would like to buy a Woking season ticket should visit https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Clubs/Choose
By Jonnie Green