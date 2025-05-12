Season ticket benefits include access to every home league game; priority access for tickets to all home cup, play-off and away matches sold by the club; an invitation to attend a pre-season session, followed by an autograph and meet-and-greet with players at the Laithwaite Community Stadium; an invitation to attend an exclusive pre-season fan forum with the manager, players, and club staff; a ten per cent discount off hospitality and mascot bookings for the Vanarama National League home season and a ten per cent discount at the club shop.