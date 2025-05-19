Woking have confirmed that Matt Ward has signed a new two-year contract extension to remain at the club.
The 21-year-old winger has signed a new deal which runs until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Ward came through the Wroxham academy, entering the radar of bigger clubs after scoring three goals in five games for the Eastern Counties League side during the curtailed 2020-21 season.
In March 2021, Ward agreed a deal with then-League One side Ipswich to sign a professional contract the following season, making his first team debut in November 2022 with a substitute appearance in the FA Cup against Buxton.
In February 2023, Ward joined League of Ireland Premier Division side Derry City on loan, making four appearances for the club and scoring once, before being loaned to National League South outfit Braintree Town in November 2023.
He went on to score three goals for the Iron in 13 appearances until he was recalled by Ipswich in February 2024.
He left the Tractor Boys last summer, joining the Cards after a successful trial period.
Ward has made 48 Cardinal appearances so far, scoring six goals.
He also finished runner-up in the 2024-25 Cards Trust supporters' player of the season award.
Ward suffered an injury against Forest Green Rovers in February, but made his return off the bench in the win against Aldershot Town on Easter Monday.
“Matt’s a good story – he came in on trial last summer, earned a contract and captured our supporters' imagination with his positive style of play,” said Woking director of football Jody Brown.
“His pace made him a fairly unique part of the puzzle, and although we’ve added more of that type, we are all really looking forward to being part of his development over the next two years.”
By Jonnie Green