Woking have announced the signing of Chinwike Okoli.
The 21-year-old centre back has joined the Cards on a two-year deal following his departure from Sky Bet Championship side Millwall.
Okoli joined the Cards on loan from Millwall in January, having already accumulated National League experience from loan spells with Torquay United, Bromley and Sutton United, the latter of which was where he spent the first half of the 2024-25 season.
He quickly became a key figure in the side, playing every single league minute from March onwards, including a goal at Roots Hall in a 2-2 National League draw with Southend United. This form led to Okoli being offered a contract with the Cards following the expiry of his deal at Millwall.
“Obviously, we are delighted to bring Chin back on a permanent deal,” said Woking director of football Jody Brown.
“We had to be patient, but ultimately he and his advisers believed in this project and our commitment to player development.
“An exciting yet already established prospect at just 21 years of age, he brings size, athleticism, a desire to defend, competitiveness and personality to the squad.
“He should aim to be a real goal threat too.
“For a young player, he already displays leadership qualities, and the ideal scenario would be for him to grow with the club and get closer to his full potential while we are striving to reach ours.”
By Jonnie Green
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.