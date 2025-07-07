Woking have confirmed the signing of Caleb Richards.

The 26-year-old left-sided defender has joined the Cards on an initial one-year deal following his departure from National League North side Kidderminster Harriers, with a club option for a further year.

A Blackpool academy graduate, Richards departed for Norwich City in 2018, where he was loaned out several times before a successful loan to Kidderminster turned permanent in March 2021.

Across four-and-a-half seasons at Harriers, Richards made 216 appearances for the club.

Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Caleb was one of the left-backs we had targeted from the start, his data was very good, and watching him in the play-offs this year allowed us to see his strengths live.

“Having spoken with him at length, his personality and character feel right.”

By Jonnie Green