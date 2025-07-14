Up-and-coming jockey Elizabeth Gale steered Knights Gold to victory in the Newark Handicap over the old mile at Ascot on Friday’s Racing To Zero Summer Mile Property Raceday.
Gale had to make some smart decisions in running, most notably having to switch to the far side rail, which appeared to help the three-year-old who managed to hold on by the narrowest of margins to win by a nose from Hymnbook.
It was the 21st winner for Gale.
Not only was it a first Ascot success for the 21-year-old but joint-trainers Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole also celebrated their first winner at the Berkshire track after Knights Gold got his head in front for the second time in 16 days after following up his success at Bath.
Jack Callan also rode his first winner at Ascot after guiding Unassuming to victory in the Apprentice Stakes in the opener on the card for Newmarket trainer George Boughey.
Chilli Queen completed a hat trick after landing the feature fillies’ handicap. On her turf debut, she made virtually all to go on and win by one-and-a-half lengths for trainer Emma Lavelle.
Despite only four runners lining up for the JLL Children’s Charities Nursery Handicap, a thrilling finish ensued, with the only filly in the race Sayidah Hard Spun getting up on the line to win by a head for Richard Hughes.
Connections of Mighty Boy had a long wait before celebrating victory in the handicap.
The stewards called for an enquiry after they deemed that Mighty Boy may have interfered with second-placed Londoner in the run in.
The result stood with the three-year-old keeping the race for Manton trainer Brian Meehan.
The same owners didn’t have to sweat in the finale on the card after Mums Tipple landed the Class Three Long Harbour Derek Lucie-Smith Handicap.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.