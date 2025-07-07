Aidan O’Brien made it four wins in the past five years of the Coral Eclipse after Delacroix pipped Ombudsman on the line in a breathtaking finish to the 50th renewal of the race at Sandown Park on Saturday.
Jockey Ryan Moore, aboard the Son of Dubawi, experienced trouble at the back of the field turning into the straight, but somehow conjured up a classic ride after having to switch to the outside and deny the favourite Ombudsman.
The ride left many racegoers holding their heads in their hands in disbelief for what they had just witnessed including trainer O’Brien who even after the trophy presentation had been given could still not quite wrap his head around it.
“It was mind-blowing to make up that ground from where he came from,” said O'Brien. “I thought Ryan was going to make the running but obviously you don't tell him what to do. I didn't know what to make of it when I saw it all changing.
“Ryan stuck to his judgement. He kept calm and had one go at it. What a ride he gave him. It's incredible to have somebody riding with the power and confidence he has. There was so much happening in the race but Ryan remained calm, collected and clinical.”
It was the third year in a row the Irish maestro has trained the winner of the Eclipse and the ninth time he has had the honour of winning this classic.
John and Thady Gosden made up for the disappointment of Ombudsman by landing the seven furlongs handicap with Mudbir.
The son of Kingman kept on well to win by half a length.
Yabher picked up the second win of his racing career after scoring for William Haggas in the one mile two furlongs handicap.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.