Sandown Park Racecourse celebrates its 150th birthday this year and as part of the many planned celebrations they are aiming to raise £150,000 for the Community Fund for Elmbridge throughout 2025.
In order to raise funds, they have come up with a unique way of hoping to raise some much-needed money.
Fundraisers will be undertaking a task of walking 150 laps around the racecourse. The testing challenge started on Saturday with individuals, groups, schools and organisations all invited to take part.
At 10am on Saturday morning the first batch of hardly souls set off on the first lap of 150. Led by Sandown Park general manager Sarah Drabwell and the Mayor of Elmbridge Steve Bax along with a collection of keen walkers including men and women with their pet dogs and a couple of retired greyhounds with their handlers, the challenge officially started.
In cool windy conditions the opening group of walkers had the pleasure of taking in some fascinating views from the course along with the chance to get up close to some fences that are used in national hunt racing.
A lap of the course takes approximately 30 to 40 minutes to complete, with the length of a lap close to two miles.
Participants in the 150-lap challenge walk non-stop around the racecourse for four days.
People can drop out as they choose, but organisers will ensure there is always one person on the track.
“It’s our 150th birthday this year and we thought we must do something really meaningful,” said Sandown Park general manager Sarah Drabwell.
“So we have set up the Community Fund for Elmbridge and we are encouraging everyone in this area to raise funds.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation should visit: https://cfsurrey.enthuse.com/cf/community-fund-for-elmbridge
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.