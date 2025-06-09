Three Group One winners at Epsom inside 24 hours.
Just another routine couple of days for Aidan O’Brien who landed his 11th Derby winner after Lambourn made all to win the Epsom classic by three and three quarter lengths from the Middleham Park Racing Syndicate owned Lazy Griff with Tennessee Stud back in third.
After taking the Coronation Cup with Jan Brueghel and Minnie Hauk both with Ryan Moore in the saddle, the Ballydoyle trainer saddled three horses in the Derby with Lambourne the outsider of the trio elected to run.
Under jockey Wayne Lordan, the 43-year-old elected to make all the running and never looked back to seal his first Derby as a jockey.
“He's a lovely genuine horse, but when I jumped out I was anxious to get him out and into his stride because I know he stays well,” said Lordan. “He was enjoying it in front and in a good rhythm.
“I just wanted to see the three-furlong pole so I could get going on him because I knew whatever was going to go by me would have to deserve to get by me and stay. When I got a flick into him passing the two he went forward and I knew that if I gave him another one he’d go forward again. He was still galloping strong in that last furlong.”
O'Brien revealed that Lordan had been champing at the bit to ride both Friday's narrow Oaks runner-up Whirl and Lambourn heading into the Derby meeting, and victory for the latter clearly came as a surprise to no-one at Ballydoyle.
“Wayne rides him in all his work and, after his last piece, he told me he's absolutely there,” said O'Brien, who was winning the Derby for a record-extending 11th time.
“He knew exactly what this horse was and what he was capable of doing and the word in our place was that Wayne wanted to ride the filly [Whirl] and him.
“Wayne is a massive part of the team. He's there every day and it's a privilege for us to have a man like him. He's so straightforward and never offends anybody, but he's ruthless when he has to be. He's an unbelievable fella; so uncomplicated and so committed.”
O'Brien went on to use similar words to sum up his latest Derby winner, who for a second time completed a clean sweep of the three Group Ones at the Classic meeting for his trainer.
“This horse is uncomplicated, genuine and committed,” said O'Brien. “He always has been and Ryan loved him when he won at Chester, but he can't ride them all.
“Wayne went forward and every inch he got he was going to keep. He wasn't going to give it back and Wayne got the fractions 100 per cent perfect.”
Persica thrived on his return back to Epsom by landing the Group Three Diomed Stakes for Richard Hannon.
The four-year-old was a winner on this card last year under Sean Levey and struck again under Moore.
Elsewhere, Spiritual produced a career best of a mark of 106 to claim the Class One Princess Elizabeth Stakes for fillies and mares.
The two Dash races on the card went to Northern trainers Richard Fahey and John & Sean Quinn with Stormy Impact and JM Jungle respectively.
By Peter Moore
