Trained by Aidan O’Brien for Coolmore and US co-owner Peter Brant, post-time favourite Camille Pissarro (2-1) was a close fifth in the field of 18 three-year-olds racing in the homestretch. That was where Moore found space between fading Bowmark (12-1) along the rail and pace-setting stablemate Trinity College (24-1) to his left. After getting through, Camille Pissarro took the lead for good with 150 yards to go.