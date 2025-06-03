Top jockey Ryan Moore produced another outstanding display of riding to steer Camille Pissarro to a half length win in Sunday’s Group One Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.
Ridden through a narrow gap between horses near the rail, Moore produced the horse at the right time to claim yet another Group One success for the jockey.
Trained by Aidan O’Brien for Coolmore and US co-owner Peter Brant, post-time favourite Camille Pissarro (2-1) was a close fifth in the field of 18 three-year-olds racing in the homestretch. That was where Moore found space between fading Bowmark (12-1) along the rail and pace-setting stablemate Trinity College (24-1) to his left. After getting through, Camille Pissarro took the lead for good with 150 yards to go.
Former jockey Ross Burdon picked up his first winner as a trainer when Mesaafi took the opening race of the card at Chelmsford City’s all-weather Sunday card.
The four-year-old took a clean hold early on and hung left a furlong out, but was always doing enough to score under Jack Doughty for the RB Syndicate.
The Newmarket trainer who sent out Mesaafi as his very first ever runner back in April at his home track has recently saddled Bearaway who was beaten by a neck at Wolverhampton.
It’s been a profitable couple of weeks for trainer Ed Walker who has sent out eight winners from his past 29 runners at a strike rate of 28 per cent.
On Saturday, Walker scored with Balmoral Lady and Ten Bob Tony at Haydock in between Scenic scoring at York.
The Aga Khan Studs will field a runner in Saturday's BetFred Derby run in the late prince's memory, with Francis Graffard set to supplement Prix Greffulhe winner Midak if all goes well with his final gallop.
And with Juddmonte also announcing their intention to add New Ground to the race at a cost of £75,000, the race will feature two runners trained in France for the first time since 2011.
A son of Footstepsinthesand, Midak is unbeaten in three starts and will head to Epsom off the back of victory in the same trial as France's last Derby winner, Pour Moi. He is as short currently as 10-1 in the Derby betting.
It’s 30 years since Saeed bin Suroor won the Derby with Lammtarra but he reckons he is back with a live chance in Tornado Alert, for whom he hopes to book reigning champion jockey Oisin Murphy.
By Peter Moore
