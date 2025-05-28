Field Of Gold atoned for his near miss at Newmarket by landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday.
The grey announced himself on the big stage in last month’s Craven by bursting through to take up the running and move three and a quarter lengths clear of the field, but that turn of foot didn’t happen in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket after he was beaten half a length by Ruling Court.
Jockey Colin Keane replaced Kieran Shoemark aboard Field Of Gold on Saturday, with the horse matching the feat of his sire Kingsman, who won the race in 2014.
Starting from wide, the horse trained by John and Thady Gosden emerged from the pack with a few furlongs to spare before sprinting clear of the remainder of the nine-strong field.
Sunday’s feature race at the Curragh was the Irish 1,000 Guineas. The Aidan O’Brien trained Lake Victoria was sent off the odds on favourite.
Looking to come on from her run at Newmarket in the Guineas where she finished sixth, Lake Victoria’s only challenge through the race was securing enough daylight to get off the rail behind the pacesetting 50/1 outsider California Dreamer, and Ryan Moore managed that manoeuvre with the minimum of fuss.
Once in daylight the race was in effect over and although California Dreamer held off the 20/1 Cercene for second, just like Saturday’s 2,000 Guineas success for Field Of Joy, this looked a classic case of the winner first and the rest nowhere.
It put the seal on a four-timer for Moore that comprised all four Group races on Sunday, including more top-flight success in a vintage Tattersalls Gold Cup for Los Angeles. That 9/4 favourite rallied to beat Anmaat and another pair of Group One winners.
"All the people around her have done an incredible job with her," said O'Brien after his 11th winner in the Classic. "She was only ready to start going to Newmarket. We were going to come here to the Curragh first time out but, the way it worked, she went to Newmarket.
"We thought she ran an incredible race in the circumstances. Ryan [Moore] looked after her and was over the moon with her. Everything went great after Newmarket and her work was out of this world really.
"We've never had a filly that could win a Group One over six, seven and a mile before as a two-year-old. She went to Newmarket getting ready for a racecourse gallop and was beaten only a length or two in the Guineas. She has all the speed in the world, she travels and does everything."
Moore isn’t the only jockey to ride a four timer this week, with champion jockey Oisin Murphy bagging this feat at Windsor on Monday evening, riding the first four winners on the card.
William Buick got in on the act after ridding a four timer at Haydock last week to maintain his impressive start to the season.
Jockey James Doyle returned back to action after a lay off for a month with a broken collarbone, with a winner at Ayr on his first ride back after steering Underwriter to victory in the silks of Wathnan Racing.
Doyle missed the English and French Guineas during his absence but did not miss out on any big winners for Wathnan Racing, who are again focusing on Royal Ascot next month where they enjoyed four victories in 2024.
By Peter Moore