Kieran Shoemark has experienced a week he would dearly like to forget after losing his position as number one jockey for John and Thady Gosden and winning the French 1,000 Guineas on Shes Perfect, only for the result to be overturned by the French stewards.
At the beginning of the week the 29-year-old found out he had lost his position with the Gosden’s as their number one rider following his ride on Field Of Gold in the 2,000 Guineas.
The rider had been the stable's preferred jockey since he replaced the departing Frankie Dettori in early 2024, but has been relieved of his duties after taking heavy criticism from the public.
Shoemark produced 7/4 favourite Field Of Gold too late in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, only managing to chase home the Charlie Appleby-trained Ruling Court.
Shoemark’s week went from bad to worse after securing what he thought was victory on Shes Perfect in the French classic, before scenes of jubilation quickly turned to sorrow after the stewards demoted Shes Perfect and awarded the race to Zarigana.
The drama denied Charlie Fellowes a first Group One success. Shes Perfect, who was just getting the better of Mandanaba halfway up the straight, shifted out into the path of Exactly. Shoemark was lightning-quick in rebalancing his filly but, with the distance a rapidly diminishing nose at the line, there was clear grounds for Zarigana's rider Mickael Barzalona to at least lodge an objection.
The result was also a bitter pill to swallow for the Bashers Watt Syndicate, many of whom had travelled over to France to see the horse run, with a dream of a classic win taken away from them.
Woman jockey Hollie Doyle will never forget her weekend trip to Ascot after becoming the most successful female jockey in British racing history after riding her 1,023rd winner aboard Brindavan.
Doyle surpassed Hayley Turner’s total and has regularly ridden more than 100 winners a season since 2019. Her best season so far was back in 2021 when she won 172 races.
“It’s a nice milestone to reach and I’m really grateful to all the female riders who came before me,” she said. “Hayley had it a lot tougher than I did and she paved the way for people like me to go on and do this, and there’s plenty more female riders in the pipeline who will go on to do it. Things are looking good and I’m just grateful it was easier for me than it was for Hayley.”
Trainer James Ewart has decided to call it a day after 21 years in order to concentrate on his renewable energy company.
He has sent out more than 250 winners from his yard near the town of Langholm in the Scottish Borders, scoring with his final runner when Lucky Manifest took a novice hurdle at Kelso last week.
