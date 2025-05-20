Celebrated jockey Rachael Blackmore, who has been a sensation in the racing world, has announced her retirement.
The 35-year-old jump jockey shared the news via a heartfelt statement on social media, stating that her "days of being a jockey have come to an end".
Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National in 2021 aboard the Henry de Bromhead trained Minella Times in the famous colours of JP McManus.
"I feel the time is right. I'm sad but I'm also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years," said Blackmore.
"It is daunting, not being able to say that I am a jockey any more. Who even am I now! But I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I've had."
She has now been named one of the ambassadors for the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, Ireland’s largest sailing event of the year.
The Skelton’s had a day they will remember for the rest of their lives at Worcester last week after trainer Dan bagged four winners with his brother Harry going one better to complete a remarkable 1,0004-1 five timer, the third time he has recorded this feat.
Skelton had previously ridden five winners on a card at Uttoxeter in November 2018 and also achieved the feat at Lingfield.
John Gosden saddled his fifth Lockinge Stakes winner at Newbury after Lead Artist edged out Dancing Gemini to take the high class Group One event in a thrilling finish.
Starting odds of 17-2, having been as big as 16-1 on Saturday morning, Lead Artist was always well placed to strike on the heels of the leaders and, despite being headed by Dancing Gemini in the final furlong, he fought back to win by a neck.
"He's got a great deal of talent," said John Gosden, having watched Lead Artist reverse a 13-length deficit with the runner-up from the bet365 Mile. "They watered at Sandown before the end of the jumps season, and then it rained on top of that, so he got stuck in the mud last time but the race brought him on a lot.
"He'd been working fine before that but a lot of it was on the all-weather because it had been so dry. He came with a nice run but blew up at the furlong pole and dropped right out. Kieran looked after him after that which was great.
"He likes summer, fast ground and he showed that. He's a powerful horse with a lot of speed. I thought he'd be in the first three but didn't necessarily think he'd win it. It was such an elite race that if you finished in the first four, you're a high-class horse."
Godolphin's €2 million Frankel colt showed a lot of class and is set for Royal Ascot after dominant debut win at Newmarket over the weekend.
The Frankel colt was sent off at 30-100 and eased into the lead under William Buick before stretching four lengths clear of Vlad to strike for Charlie Appleby.
The trainer suggested the Chesham Stakes could be his likely target at Royal Ascot.
By Peter Moore