History was made on day two of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0 per cent Victoria Cup Raceday at Ascot on Saturday.
Hollie Doyle surpassed fellow female jockey Hayley Turner as the winning most female jockey in Britain following her 1,023rd victory on Brindavan.
Since reaching 100 winners for the first time, Doyle has passed that mark in each subsequent year, with a personal-best tally of 172 set in 2021.
Doyle said: "It’s a nice milestone to reach and I’m really grateful to all the females before me.
"Hayley had it a lot tougher than I did and she’s paved the way for people like me to go on and do this, and there’s plenty more female riders in the pipeline who will go on to do it. Things are looking good and I’m just grateful it was easier for me than it was for Hayley.
"I try to keep my head down and keep things moving forward the whole time. I’ve no room for slackening off the pace. You have to be really resilient in this sport and everyone has to work hard. You have no choice but to. I’m not an exception."
John and Thady Gosden trained Nashwa to win the Prix de Diane for Doyle and the rider has won more than £1 million in prize-money for the operation.
Speaking about her achievement, John Gosden said: "She’s the most fantastic person. She’s got a great character, she’s 100 per cent a hard worker and she’s a pleasure to be around. She’s obviously very competitive, but she does it with style and a smile. There’s no better role model.
"Her and Tom [Marquand] are beyond the ideal couple. They really are. They’re quite extraordinary and if you held them up as an example, other people would say they could never aspire to those heights. They’re fantastic."
It was also a good day for team Gosden, with Rainbow Edge taking the Class 2 fillies handicap in the Royal colours with William Buick aboard. The four-year-old ran on nicely to win by three quarters of a length with the next target for the filly the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot.
Morrophore made it a double on the day for the Gosden’s after claiming the 1m fillies handicap under an encouraging ride from claimer Luke Catton.
The 26-year-old was quickly back in the winners’ enclosure in the penultimate race of the day after steering Northcliff to victory in Division One of the Blue Ribbon Handicap over 6f.
Looking to follow up his success in the same race 12 months ago, Northcliff got up on the far side to score by a neck for new trainer Tom Faulkner who celebrated his first ever Ascot winner just hours after his wife gave birth to their second child.
"We got home at 11.30am on Saturday and my wife and baby boy are doing well," said Faulkner. "He's my second. I've got another little boy called George, who is mad around the yard.”
All eyes were on Celestial King in the opening two-year-old novice stakes. The Havana Grey Colt cost a whopping 1,750,000gns at the Craven Breeze Up sale last month. Owned by Amo Racing, the horse was slow to get into his stride, but was soon tracking the leaders before finding no extra inside the final furlong to eventually finish fourth.
