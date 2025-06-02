The ever popular Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Evening at Sandown Park once again provided another exciting evening’s racing in front of a very healthy Thursday evening crowd.
The main race of the night, the Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes, a Class One Group Three race, went to the Ed Walker trained Almaqam with champion jockey Oisin Murphy in the plate.
Despite Walker having a slight concern about the ground, the four-year old who went close in a Group Two at Longchamp in October went close in the Group Three Gordon Richards at Sandown a fortnight ago after being hampered three furlongs out.
The 7-4 shot fended off the challenge of favourite Ombudsman to win by a length and three quarters.
“Ryan said last year at Longchamp that he’d definitely get a mile and a half, but I explained to him his pedigree doesn’t suggest that,” said Walker.
“I always thought we’d work back from the Champion Stakes rather than the Arc but I stuck him in it because of what Ryan said, and Oisin has just said exactly the same thing.”
Almaqam was scoring for the first time since landing the Heron Stakes 12 months ago. The horse has an entry for the Prince Of Wales Stakes next month, but Walker did emphasise that the ground will determine his next race.
“I have never hidden how much I think about this horse,” said Walker.
“The ground is absolutely key, and it’ll be hard to know what to do with him through the summer, but good ground is probably as quick as we want it to be.
“It was a big day for him, and for me and the team.
“We all believe a lot in this horse and I’ve not held back in that.
“You tee yourself up for a big fall, but we skipped a couple of Group One races to get him back winning today and thank God he did.”
Walker quickly bagged a double on the card when the old campaigner surprised everybody including his trainer by taking the finale on the card with a comfortable three and a quarter lengths victory in the handicap.
With the absence of Kyprios, Trawlerman enhanced his glowing reputation with an impressive display in the Henry II Stakes.
Trawlerman showed he will be more than up to the task of running a big race with a five length victory over Coltrane under William Buick.
“It was a small field and the plan was just to go to the front with him and let him find a rhythm, which William did very well,” joint-trainer Thady Gosden said.
“Last year we gave him a full break from Dubai until Ascot, but this time we thought a prep run would suit him well.
“He’s not having an overly hard blow and he did it well.
“It’s unfortunate news for Ballydole about Kyprios, no one likes to see a horse retired especially at the start of the flat season, but of course it changes the dynamics of the staying division this year.”
Buick quickly brought up a double after steering Opera Ballo to victory in the Star Sports Heron Stakes.
The Godolphin owned three-year-old quickened nicely to score by two and a half lengths from top weight Bay City Roller.
By Peter Moore
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.