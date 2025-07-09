Lilly Pinchin brought up a century of winners with her victory on the Charlie Longsdon-trained 6-4 favourite Stroll On By in the handicap hurdle at Market Rasen on Sunday.
Pinchin said: "It's incredible. I never thought in a million years I'd be a professional jockey, let alone ride 100 winners.
"Hopefully, myself and all the girls in the weighing room can inspire the younger generation to get going, because it's a great thing to be doing. I'm privileged to be where I am right now."
Winning jockey Alan Doyle "didn't realise we were 63 lengths clear" after Malangen ran out a remarkable winner of the opening conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.
Racing was delayed by 17 minutes after a heavy shower, but the eventful first race was worth the wait. Nine runners set off but Malangen made all to win by 63 lengths, with just two others finishing.
The Lisa Harrison-trained ten-year-old had finished fifth at Perth on Thursday, but the quick turnaround proved no issue as he ended a 17-race streak without a win, dating back to last June when he was on a 10lb higher mark.
Katie Scott praised the Ursa Major syndicate after it moved to within one victory of the 100 mark following Straya’s success in the one mile two furlongs handicap at Ayr on Saturday.
The Scottish Borders-based trainer, who recorded a second victory in as many days, is one of a dozen looking after the syndicate's horses in training.
The Ursa Major team recently passed a landmark £1 million earned in prize-money.
The four-year-old filly, partnered by Joanna Mason, was recording her first win at the 19th attempt. She powered past Zebra Star in the final furlong to win by a neck.
Irish jockey Colin Keane bagged a double at Sandown on Friday, but soon his happiness turned into despair after realising that he had broken the whip rules in Britain.
Keane, who was given the job as number one rider for Juddmonte early last month, looked to have used his whip eight times when landing the Listed Gala Stakes on Windlord by a nose, which would be twice above the permitted level.
His case will go to the Whip Review Committee, but should the Trim man be found to have breached the rules he faces a ban of 14 days with penalties doubled for Class One races.
On Saturday afternoon back at Sandown, Keane responded to questions about the potential ban and said: “I’d imagine (I will be suspended) but it’s my own fault.
“I’m so used to eight (strikes) as it is at home, I just have to abide by the rules here.
“That’s the only way I can put it, I know six is the amount over here but when I was in a ding-dong battle, I suppose it just went out of my head unfortunately.
“It’s unfortunate but it’s my own fault.”
The actual ban could turn out to be very costly with the jockey now facing the prospect of missing the ride on superstar colt Field Of Gold in the Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood at the end of this month.
