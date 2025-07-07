Andrew Balding said: “I know Caviar Heights very well as I bought him as a yearling and trained him as a two-year-old. He is very tough so I wasn’t convinced we were going to get past him but Colin gave him a terrific ride and all credit to the horse. He showed real desire and he’s previously been asked to do something (pace-making) that wasn’t ideal for him so it’s nice for him to win a race in his own right.”