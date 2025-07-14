Worplesdon & Burpham earned an impressive 98-run victory at home to Bramley in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
In Division Seven, Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team earned a comprehensive ten-wicket victory at Frimley Phoenix’s third team.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson Cricket League results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 110 all out. Dogmersfield 111-3. Points: Chiddingfold 1, Dogmersfield 28.
Elstead 183-9. Blackheath 169-7. Match drawn. Points: Elstead 10, Blackheath 18.
Grayswood 264-6. Frensham 217-8. Match drawn. Points: Frensham 11, Grayswood 21.
Farncombe 114 all out. Frimley 116-5. Points: Frimley 27, Farncombe 2.
Puttenham 139 all out. Tilford 135 all out. Points: Tilford 6, Puttenham 26.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 208-6. Fernhurst 117 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 29, Fernhurst 3.
Grayshott 223-5. The Bourne 120-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott 19, The Bourne 6.
Shalford 121 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 122-8. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 26, Shalford 4.
Peper Harow 213 all out. Frensham ll 149 all out. Points: Peper Harow 29, Frensham ll 6.
Worplesdon & Burpham 243-5. Bramley 145 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 29, Bramley 3.
Division 3
Churt & Hindhead 237-6. Brook 129 all out. Points: Brook 4, Churt & Hindhead 30.
Pirbright 190 all out. Haslemere 193-2. Points: Pirbright 4, Haslemere 30.
Tilford ll 170 all out. Puttenham ll 179-6. Points: Puttenham ll 29, Tilford ll 6.
Tongham 158 all out. Wood Street 162-3. Points: Tongham 3, Wood Street 30.
Thursley 231 all out. Badshot Lea 151 all out. Points: Thursley 30, Badshot Lea 7.
Division 4
Farncombe ll 203-6. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 78 all out. Points: Farncombe ll 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 3.
Frimley ll 168-8. Grayswood ll 157-9. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 18, Frimley ll 10.
Hambledon 208-5. Frimley Phoenix 125 all out. Points: Hambledon 29, Frimley Phoenix 3.
Frensham lll 66 all out. Grayshott ll 70-1. Points: Frensham lll 0, Grayshott ll 29.
Kingsley 102 all out. Dogmersfield ll 103-0. Points: Dogmersfield ll 30, Kingsley 0.
Division 5
Alton lV 199-7. Midhurst 66-5. Match drawn. Points: Alton lV 17, Midhurst 7.
Chiddingfold ll 159-6. Blackheath ll 163-3. Points: Blackheath ll 28, Chiddingfold ll 3.
Peper Harow ll 198 all out. Liphook lll 70 all out. Points: Liphook lll 5, Peper Harow ll 28.
Harting 161-7. Milford 162-2. Points: Milford 28, Harting 3.
Wrecclesham 231-7. Wood Street ll 72 all out. Points: Wood Street ll 3, Wrecclesham 30.
Division 6
Bramley ll 195-7. Grayswood lll 101 all out. Points: Bramley ll 28, Grayswood llI 3.
Fernhurst ll 216-6. Frensham lV 41 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 29, Frensham lV 3.
Haslemere ll 103 all out. Guildford lV 105-2. Points: Haslemere ll 1, Guildford lV 29.
Frimley lll 101 all out. The Bourne II 104-2. Points: The Bourne II 29, Frimley III 1.
Division 7
Farncombe Wanderers 217-2. Churt & Hindhead ll 218-5. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 26, Farncombe Wanderers 6.
Farncombe lll 183-4. Churt & Hindhead lll 166 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 28, Churt & Hindhead lll 4.
Elstead ll 138 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 139-5. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 28, Elstead ll 3.
Frimley Phoenix lll 92 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 93-0. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 0, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 30.
Grayshott lll 256-3. Shalford ll 172 all out. Points: Shalford ll 4, Grayshott lll 30.
