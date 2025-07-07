Worplesdon & Burpham slipped to an 89-run defeat at Fernhurst in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
In Division Seven, Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team fell to a ten-wicket defeat at home to Churt & Hindhead’s second team.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Blackheath 201-7. Frensham 152-8. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath 20, Frensham 9.
Dogmersfield 126 all out. Frimley 127-4. Points: Dogmersfield 3, Frimley 29.
Farncombe 121 all out. Tilford 124-9. Points: Farncombe 4, Tilford 25.
Grayswood 174 all out. Elstead 175-5. Points: Grayswood 4, Elstead 30.
Chiddingfold 124 all out. Puttenham 126-5. Points: Puttenham 28, Chiddingfold 2.
Division 2
Peper Harow 248-7. Bramley 232-9. Match drawn. Points: Bramley 20, Peper Harow 13.
Fernhurst 204 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 115 all out. Points: Fernhurst 29, Worplesdon & Burpham 5.
Blackheath ll 226-7. Frensham ll 184 all out. Points: Frensham ll 6, Blackheath ll 30.
Grayshott 183-9. Shalford 131 all out. Points: Shalford 5, Grayshott 28.
The Bourne 201-9. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 51 all out. Points: The Bourne 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 4.
Division 3
Thursley 217-9. Churt & Hindhead 199-8. Match drawn. Points: Churt & Hindhead 19, Thursley 12.
Puttenham ll 150 all out. Haslemere 154-0. Points: Haslemere 30, Puttenham ll 2.
Brook 125 all out. Wood Street 129-9. Points: Wood Street 26, Brook 5.
Tongham 118 all out. Badshot Lea 120-1. Points: Badshot Lea 29, Tongham 0.
Tilford ll 159 all out. Pirbright 159-8. Match drawn. Points: Tilford ll 18, Pirbright 11.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 256-8. Frimley ll 99 all out. Points: Frimley ll 4, Dogmersfield ll 30.
Frimley Phoenix 162 all out. Farncombe ll 139-6. Match Drawn. Points: Frimley Phoenix 17, Farncombe ll 10.
Grayswood ll 144-6. Grayshott ll 145-1. Points: Grayshott ll 28, Grayswood ll 1.
Kingsley 186 all out. Frensham lll 93 all out. Points: Kingsley 28, Frensham lll 5.
Division 5
Milford 154-5. Peper Harow ll 156-7. Points: Peper Harow ll 25, Milford 5.
Alton lV 105 all out. Harting 107-6. Points: Harting 27, Alton lV 3.
Chiddingfold ll 137 all out. Wood Street ll 94 all out. Points: Chiddingfold ll 26, Wood Street ll 5.
Midhurst 129 all out. Liphook 131-5. Points: Midhurst 3, Liphook ll 28.
Blackheath lll 149 all out. Wrecclesham 150-3. Points: Wrecclsham 30, Blackheath lll 2.
Division 6
Fernhurst ll 128 all out. Brook ll 130-8. Points: Brook ll 27, Fernhurst ll 5.
Frensham lV 107 all out. Farnham lll 110-3. Points: Frensham lV 1, Farnham lV 27.
Haslemere ll 176-5. Frimley lll 100 all out. Points: Frimley lll 2, Haslemere ll 28.
Guildford lV 162 all out. Bramley ll 90 all out. Points: Guildford lV 27, Bramley ll 5.
Grayswood lll 107 all out. The Bourne ll 108-1. Points: Grayswood lll 0, The Bourne ll 29.
Division 7
Churt & Hindhead lll 291-7. Farncombe Wanderers 142-7. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 28, Farncombe Wanderers 4.
Elstead ll 153 all out. Badshot Lea ll 106-8. Points: Elstead ll 26, Badshot Lea ll 5.
Farncombe lll 232-8. Shalford ll 181-7. Points: Farncombe lll 28, Shalford ll 7.
Frimley Phoenix ll 202-6. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 61 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 3, Frimley Phoenix ll 29.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 171-8. Churt & Hindhead ll 108-0. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 2, Churt & Hindhead ll 29.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.