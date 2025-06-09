Worplesdon & Burpham were frustrated by the weather as their match at Grayshott’s second team in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday was abandoned.
The visitors had reached 128 for five in the 42nd over when the heavens opened and the match was abandoned.
Opener Tom Blaxland top scored for Worplesdon & Burpham with a fine 68.
Pirbright were also frustrated by the weather on Saturday as their match at home to Churt & Hindhead in Division Three of the I’Anson Cricket League was abandoned.
Church & Hindhead had declared on 202 for eight off 45 overs, but the rain arrived before Pirbright’s reply could get under way.
Kevin Millette (three for 38) was the pick of Pirbright’s bowling attack.
Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team were also unable to complete their match on Saturday because of the weather, as their home game against Frimley Phoenix’s second team in Division Seven of the I’Anson Cricket League was abandoned.
Frimley Phoenix’s second team had scored 202 for seven off 40 overs before the rain arrived.
Jitesh Krishnan (three for 32) was the pick of the bowling attack for Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team.
Two matches did produce results in the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday.
In Division Two, Blackheath’s second team won by five wickets at Shalford.
In Division Three, Puttenham’s second team won by ten wickets at home to Brook.
In the annual President’s Day match, the I’Anson President’s XI beat Tilford by 39 runs.
Verun Garg (88) and Ali Wheble (54) top scored as the President’s XI scored 225 for nine off their 45 overs. Ciaran Rooney (six for 35) was the pick of the Tilford attack.
Denis Hounsham (35) top scored as Tilford were bowled out for 186. Sebastian Harrower (five for 29) was the pick of the attack for the President’s XI.
