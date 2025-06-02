Worplesdon & Burpham lost by seven wickets at home to Peper Harow in Division Two of the I’Anson League on Saturday.
In Division Three, Pirbright beat Badshot Lea by 73 runs.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 192 all out. Frimley 118 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 28, Frimley 5.
Dogmersfield 285-7. Grayswood 152-9. Match drawn. Points: Dogmersfield 21, Grayswood 9.
Farncombe 228-8. Frensham 198-7. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe 20, Frensham 11.
Puttenham 73 all out. Blackheath 77-9. Points: Puttenham 4, Blackheath 25.
Tilford 141 all out. Elstead 145-9. Points: Tilford 5, Elstead 26.
Division 2
Grayshott 187-7. Blackheath ll 188-5. Points: Blackheath ll 28, Grayshott 5.
Shalford 147 all out. Bramley 151-8. Points: Bramley 28, Shalford 5.
Fernhurst 163-9. The Bourne 166-6. Points: Fernhurst 5, The Bourne 28.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 215-7. Frensham ll 216-4. Points: Frensham ll 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 6.
Worplesdon & Burpham 174 all out. Peper Harow 175-3. Worplesdon & Burpham 3, Peper Harow 30.
Division 3
Pirbright 197-7. Badshot Lea 124 all out. Points: Badshot Lea 3, Pirbright 28.
Brook 158 all out. Thursley 160-7. Points: Brook 5, Thursley 28.
Haslemere 129 all out. Churt & Hindhead 133-5. Churt & Hindhead 28, Haslemere 3.
Puttenham ll 205-9. Tongham 209-1. Points: Tongham 29, Puttenham ll 4.
Tilford ll 193-9. Wood Street 199-6. Points: Wood Street 29, Tilford ll 6.
Division 4
Grayshott ll 182 all out. Frimley Phoenix 186-2. Points: Grayshott ll 4, Frimley Phoenix 30.
Farncombe ll 176-9. Kingsley 135 all out. Points: Kingsley 5, Farncombe ll 28.
Frensham lll 206-7. Hambledon 199-6. Match drawn. Points: Frensham lll 11, Hambledon 18.
Frimley ll 200-9. Headley, Bordon & Whitehill ll 130 all out. Points: Frimley ll 29, Headley, Bordon & Whitehill ll 5.
Dogmersfield ll 280-8. Grayswood ll 105-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 8, Dogmersfield ll 20.
Division 5
Liphook lll 194-5. Milford 195-2. Points: Liphook lll 4, Milford 27.
Wrecclesham 133 all out. Midhurst 80-5. Match drawn. Points: Midhurst 9, Wrecclesham 15.
Peper Harow ll 107 all out. Chiddingfold ll 110-4. Points: Peper Harow ll 2, Chiddingfold ll 28.
Blackheath lll 103 all out. Harting 104-1. Points: Harting 29, Blackheath lll 0.
Alton lV 132 all out. Wood Street ll 133-3. Points: Alton lV 2, Wood Street ll 29.
Division 6
Frimley llI 110 all out. Frensham lV 112-7. Points: Frimley lll 3, Frensham lV 26.
Guildford lV 288-2. Brook ll 131-7. Match drawn. Points: Guildford lV 20, Brook ll 6.
Haslemere ll 72 all out. Bramley ll 74-0. Points: Haslemere ll 0, Bramley ll 30.
Farnham lll 363-2. Grayswood III 109 all out. Points: Grayswood lll 1, Farnham lll 30.
The Bourne ll 117 all out. Fernhurst ll 118-5. Points: The Bourne ll 2, Fernhurst ll 27.
Division 7
Farncombe Wanderers 110 all out. Elstead ll 111-3. Points: Elstead ll 28, Farncombe Wanderers 1.
Farncombe lll 202-9. Frimley Phoenix lll 121 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 29, Frimley Phoenix lll 4.
Frimley Phoenix ll 95 all out. Grayshott lll 96-3. Points: Frimley Phoenix 1, Grayshott lll 28.
Churt & Hindhead lll 186-8. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 98 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 4, Churt & Hindhead lll 28.
Tilford lll 275-5. Badshot Lea ll 67 all out. Points: Tilford lll 30, Badshot Lea ll 2.
Shalford ll 171-7. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 172-3. Points: Shalford ll 3, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 28.
