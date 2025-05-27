Worplesdon & Burpham slipped to a 38-run defeat at home to Blackheath’s second team in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Dogmersfield 167 all out. Blackheath 169-1. Points: Blackheath 30, Dogmersfield 2.
Tilford 158 all out. Chiddingfold 160-6. Points: Chiddingfold 29, Tilford 5.
Grayswood 86 all out. Frimley 87-6. Points: Frimley 27, Grayswood 3.
Puttenham 217-9. Farncombe 213 all out. Points: Farncombe 8, Puttenham 29.
Elstead 105 all out. Frensham 108-1. Points: Elstead 0, Frensham 29.
Division 2
Frensham ll 72 all out. Fernhurst 74-5. Points: Frensham ll 2, Fernhurst 27.
Grayshott 145-9. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 92 all out. Points: Grayshott 27, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 4.
Peper Harow 151 all out. Shalford 156-2. Points: Peper Harow 3, Shalford 30.
Bramley 266-7. The Bourne 177 all out. Points: The Bourne 6, Bramley 30.
Blackheath ll 160 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 122 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 5, Blackheath ll 27.
Division 3
Badshot Lea 165-8. Wood Street 139 all out. Points: Badshot Lea 27, Wood Street 5.
Thursley 68 all out. Haslemere 69-0. Points: Thursley 0, Haslemere 30.
Tongham 202-8. Brook 131 all out. Points: Brook 5, Tongham 29.
Puttenham ll 175-9. Pirbright 152 all out. Points: Puttenham ll 28, Pirbright 6.
Tilford ll 91 all out. Churt & Hindhead 93-3. Points: Tilford ll 1, Churt & Hindhead 28.
Division 4
Frimley Phoenix 237-8. Frimley II 135 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix 30, Frimley II 5.
Farncombe ll 163-8. Hambledon 166-8. Points: Hambledon 26, Farncombe ll 6.
Kingsley 98-9. Grayshott ll 99-4. Points: Kingsley 2, Grayshott ll 27.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 132 all out. Dogmersfield ll 133-2. Points: Dogmersfield ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 2.
Grayswood ll 117-6. Frensham lll 119-3. Points: Grayswood ll 1, Frensham lll 26.
Division 5
Milford 193-7. Chiddingfold ll 149 all out. Points: Milford 28, Chiddingfold ll 4.
Blackheath lll 167-8. Wood Street ll 170-2. Points: Wood Street ll 29, Blackheath lll 3.
Liphook lll 167-5. Alton lV 103 all out. Points: Liphook lll 27, Alton lV 2.
Wrecclesham 134-8. Peper Harow ll 137-2. Points: Wrecclesham 2, Peper Harow II 29.
Midhurst 111 all out. Harting 115-1. Points: Midhurst 0, Harting 29.
Division 6
Bramley ll 215-5. Brook ll 108 all out. Points: Bramley ll 29, Brook ll 2.
Fernhurst ll 111 all out. Farnham lll 114-3. Points: Fernhurst ll 1, Farnham lll 28.
Haslemere lll 123 all out. The Bourne ll 105 all out. Points: Haslemere ll 25, The Bourne ll 5.
Guildford lV 236-4. Frensham lV 24 all out. Points: Frensham lV 2, Guildford lV 30.
Grayswood lll 188-8. Frimley lll 67 all out. Points: Grayswood lll 28, Frimley lll 4.
Division 7
Elstead ll 193-6. Grayshott lll 194-6. Points: Grayshott lll 28, Elstead ll 6.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 52 all out. Farncombe lll 54-1. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 0, Farncombe III 29.
Tilford lll 225-6. Frimley Phoenix ll 192-8. Points: Tilford lll 29, Frimley Phoenix ll 5.
Churt & Hindhead ll 211-5. Churt & Hindhead lll 115 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 29, Churt & Hindhead lll 2.
Badshot Lea ll 92 all out. Frimley Phoenix lll 95-2. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 29, Badshot Lea II 1.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 147-9. Farncombe Wanderers 148-7. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 26, Worplesdon & Burpham II 4.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.