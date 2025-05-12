Worplesdon & Burpham crashed to a 245-run defeat at Bramley in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 90 all out. Dogmersfield 96-6. Points: Dogmersfield 27, Chiddingfold 3.
Puttenham 183 all out. Tilford 139 all out. Points: Puttenham 28, Tilford 6.
Blackheath 312-7. Elstead 204-9. Points: Blackheath 29, Elstead 7.
Farncombe 178 all out. Frimley 182-7. Points: Farncombe 6, Frimley 29.
Grayswood 220 all out. Frensham 221-5. Points: Grayswood 6, Frensham 30.
Division 2
Bramley 321-7. Worplesdon & Burpham 76 all out. Points: Bramley 30, Worplesdon & Burpham 3.
Fernhurst 112 all out. Blackheath ll 113-5. Points: Fernhurst 2, Blackheath ll 27.
The Bourne 172 all out. Grayshott 173-1. Points: The Bourne 2, Grayshott 30.
Peper Harow 218-9. Frensham ll 223-4. Points: Frensham ll 29, Peper Harow 6.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 176 all out. Shalford 180-8. Points: Shalford 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 7.
Division 3
Brook 51 all out. Churt & Hindhead 54-0. Points: Churt & Hindhead 30, Brook 0.
Haslemere 100 all out. Pirbright 79 all out. Points: Haslemere 25, Pirbright 5.
Tongham 211 all out. Wood Street 153 all out. Points: Wood Street 7, Tongham 29.
Badshot Lea 176-8. Thursley 146 all out. Points: Badshot Lea 28, Thursley 5.
Tilford ll 255-5. Puttenham ll 194 all out. Points Tilford ll 30, Puttenham ll 5.
Division 4
Grayswood ll 89 all out. Frimley ll 91-4. Points: Frimley ll 28, Grayswood ll 2.
Hambledon 92 all out. Frimley Phoenix 94-4. Points: Frimley Phoenix 28, Hambledon 2.
Grayshott ll 178-8. Frensham lll 181-7. Points: Grayshott ll 6, Frensham lll 28.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 76 all out. Farncombe ll 79-5. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 2, Farncombe ll 27.
Dogmersfield ll 97 all out. Kingsley 98-6. Points: Kingsley 27, Dogmersfield ll 3.
Division 5
Blackheath lIl 222-4. Chiddingfold ll 224-2. Points: Chiddingfold ll 27, Blackheath lll 5.
Alton lV 185-3. Midhurst 177-9. Points: Midhurst 4, Alton lV 27.
Liphook lll 85 all out. Peper Harow ll 87-4. Points: Peper Harow ll 28, Liphook lll 2.
Wrecclesham 180-8. Wood Street ll 161-8. Points: Wrecclesham 27, Wood Street ll 6.
Harting 162-7. Milford 128 all out. Points: Harting 27, Milford 4.
Division 6
Haslemere ll 119 all out. Guildford lV 123-1. Guildford lV 29, Haslemere ll 0.
Brook lll 101 all out. Farnham lll 102-4. Points: Brook ll 2, Farnham lll 28.
The Bourne ll 225-5. Frimley lll 70 all out. Points: Frimley lll 2, The Bourne ll 30.
Bramley ll 214-9. Grayswood lll 161 all out. Points: Grayswood lll 6, Bramley ll 29.
Fernhurst ll 212-8. Frensham lV 135-7. Points Frensham lV 5, Fernhurst ll 27.
Division 7
Tilford lll 240-9. Farncombe Wanderers 88 all out. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 4, Tilford lll 30.
Frimley Phoenix ll 140-7. Grayshott lll 119 all out. Points: Grayshott lll 3, Frimley Phoenix ll 26.
Shalford ll 85 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 84-4. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 28, Shalford ll 2.
Churt & Hindhead lll 242-8. Badshot Lea ll 167-8. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 29, Badshot Lea ll 6.
Frimley Phoenix lll 112 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 114-3. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 28, Frimley Phoenix lll 1.
Elstead ll 105 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 106-1. Points: Elstead ll 0, Churt & Hindhead ll 29.