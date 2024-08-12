Worplesdon & Burpham beat Bramley by six wickets in Division Three of the I’Anson League on Saturday.
In Division Seven, Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team slipped to a 19-run defeat at Haslemere’s second team.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Blackheath 272-6. Grayshott 156 all out. Points: Blackheath 30, Grayshott 5.
Farncombe 242 all out. Chiddingfold 129 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 6, Farncombe 30.
Frimley 201 all out. Frensham 203-5. Points: Frensham 30, Frimley 6.
Tilford 248-8. Midhurst 94 all out. Points: Tilford 30, Midhurst 4.
Elstead 251-6. Grayswood 88 all out. Points: Grayswood 3, Elstead 30.
Division 2
The Bourne 163 all out. Fernhurst 164-8. Points: Fernhurst 28, The Bourne 6.
Peper Harow 190 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 186 all out. Points: Peper Harow 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 8.
Shalford 201-5. Dogmersfield 205-3. Points: Shalford 5, Dogmersfield 27.
Puttenham 240 all out. Tongham 130 all out. Points: Tongham 6, Puttenham 30.
Frensham ll 196-3. Brook 182-9. Points: Brook 4, Frensham ll 27.
Division 3
Grayshott ll 207-9. Frensham lll 164-7. Points: Grayshott ll 27, Frensham lll 6.
Wood Street 113 all out. Pirbright 114-3. Points: Pirbright 28, Wood Street 1.
Blackheath ll 199-8. Puttenham ll 187 all out. Points: Puttenham ll 7, Blackheath ll 28.
Bramley 167-9. Worplesdon & Burpham 168-4. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 29, Bramley 4.
Thursley 138 all out. Tilford ll 139-7. Points: Thursley 4, Tilford ll 27.
Division 4
Hambledon 172-8. Farncombe ll 90 all out. Points: Farncombe ll 4, Hambledon 27.
Grayswood ll 148 all out. Frimley ll 117 all out. Points: Frimley ll 5, Grayswood ll 26.
Badshot Lea 236-5. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 134 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 3, Badshot Lea 30.
Churt & Hindhead lll 148 all out. Dogmersfield ll 122 all out. Points: Dogmersfield ll 5, Churt & Hindhead lll 26.
Peper Harow II 106-9. Harting 107-2. Points: Harting 28, Peper Harow II 1.
Division 5
Frimley Phoenix 179 all out. Fernhurst ll 101 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix 28, Fernhurst ll 5.
Kingsley 164-5. Chiddingfold ll 93 all out. Points Kingsley 27, Chiddingfold ll 2.
Alton lV 101 all out. Wood Street ll 102-4. Points: Wood Street ll 28, Alton lV 2.
Blackheath lll 82 all out. Wrecclesham 86-9. Points: Wrecclesham 25, Blackheath lll 4.
Frensham lV 186-8. Liphook lll 189-7. Points: Frensham lV 6, Liphook lll 28.
Division 6
Bramley ll 92 all out. Guildford lV 93-5. Points: Bramley ll 2, Guildford lV 27.
Haslemere 258-8. Milford 152 all out. Points: Milford 6, Haslemere 30.
The Bourne ll 173-5. Frimley lll 109 all out. Points: The Bourne ll 26, Frimley lll 2.
Brook ll 208-6. Grayswood III 126 all out. Points: Grayswood lll 4, Brook ll 28.
Division 7
Frimley Phoenix ll 272-7. Badshot Lea ll 109 all out. Points: Badshot Lea ll 3, Frimley Phoenix lll 30.
Churt & Hindhead lV 236-7. Shalford ll 80 all out. Churt & Hindhead lV 30, Shalford ll 3.
Farnham III 88 all out. Elstead ll 79 all out. Points: Elstead ll 5, Farnham lll 25.
Farncombe Wanderers 133-8. Frimley Phoenix lll 134-5. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 3, Frimley Phoenix lll 27.
Frimley lV 33-8. Farncombe lll 34-0. Points: Frimley lV 0, Farncombe lll 28.
Haslemere ll 157-7. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 138-8. Points: Haslemere ll 26, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 4.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 143-9. Tilford lll 144-1. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 1, Tilford lll 29.