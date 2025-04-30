Elsewhere in the ground at Hove, Geoff Arnold – Snow’s new-ball partner for England on several occasions but nowhere near often as it should have been – was on duty for the ECB. Known as “Horse” because of his GG initials, he is also into his ninth decade but remarkably fit and still in harness. Arnold was closely studying the performance of Surrey’s Gus Atkinson, who was playing his first Championship match of the season and attempting to counter the sort of dead pitch which caused Snow and Arnold – who spent most of his career with Surrey before finishing it at Sussex – to muttering about their lot in life.