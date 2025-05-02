Valley End Cricket Club have taken a significant step towards sustainability with the installation of solar panels on the roof of their clubhouse.
The milestone is part of the club's ambitious ‘Cricket Net Zero’ initiative, aimed at reducing their environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices in community sports.
The solar panel installation has been made possible through support grants from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Surrey County Council (SCC).
The newly-installed solar panels will provide a source of renewable energy to power the club's operations, reducing dependency on fossil fuels and significantly lowering carbon emissions.
Andrew Monk, chairman of Valley End Cricket Club, said: “We are incredibly proud to be pioneering this initiative in grassroots cricket and we are incredibly grateful to the invaluable support from the ECB and SCC as we take another step closer to our ‘Cricket Net Zero’ initiative.
“Our commitment to the 'Cricket Net Zero' initiative is a testament of our passionate responsibility towards the environment, local communities and future generations of cricketers.
“We can see via our new energy app that we are already generating electricity.”
Ray Ferris, club development officer of Valley End Cricket Club, said: “By working closely with cricket authorities, council bodies and local businesses, we have been able to implement trailblazing environmental projects to benefit our members and the local community.”
Bruce Cruse, director of facilities at the ECB, said: “We’re always delighted to be able to support grassroots cricket and we’re delighted to have provided funding for this project at Valley End CC.
“Across England and Wales, our focus is on making cricket the most welcoming and inclusive sport.
“New and improved facilities help to do exactly that, providing a brilliant space for all members of the community to play or watch sport and develop friendships that last for life.”