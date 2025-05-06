Worplesdon & Burpham beat Fernhurst by 97 runs in Division Two of the I’Anson League on Saturday.
Pirbright also enjoyed a winning start to the 2025 season, beating Tilford’s second team by 15 runs in Division Three.
Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team slipped to a six-wicket defeat at Frimley Phoenix’s second team in Division Seven.
Here are a selection of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 213-8. Puttenham 117 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 29, Puttenham 4.
Elstead 274-4. Grayswood 83 all out. Points: Elstead 30, Grayswood 2.
Frensham 212-9. Blackheath 208-9. Points: Frensham 28, Blackheath 8.
Dogmersfield 180 all out. Frimley 96 all out. Points: Frimley 5, Dogmersfield 28.
Tilford 223-7. Farncombe 121 all out. Points: Tilford 29, Farncombe 3.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 208-7. Frensham ll 136 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 29, Frensham ll 4.
Grayshott 248-2. Shalford 153-8. Points: Grayshott 29, Shalford 3.
Bramley 180 all out. Peper Harow 84 all out. Points: Peper Harow 5, Bramley 28.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 213-5. The Bourne 152-9. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 28, The Bourne 4.
Worplesdon & Burpham 173-9. Fernhurst 76 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 27, Fernhurst 4.
Division 3
Wood Street 276-8. Brook 116-9. Points: Brook 4, Wood Street 29.
Pirbright 223-6. Tilford ll 208-8. Points: Pirbright 28, Tilford ll 7.
Thursley 56 all out. Churt & Hindhead 57-5. Points Thursley 2, Churt & Hindhead 27.
Badshot Lea 299-7. Tongham 292-9. Points: Tongham 8, Badshot Lea 29.
Haslemere 235-6. Puttenham II 205 all out. Points: Puttenham II 7, Haslemere 30.
Division 4
Frimley ll 55 all out. Dogmersfield ll 56-0. Points: Dogmersfield ll 30, Frimley ll 0.
Farncombe ll 101 all out. Frimley Phoenix 104-3. Points: Farncombe ll 1, Frimley Phoenix 28.
Division 7
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 116 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 120-4. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 28, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 2.