Worplesdon & Burpham thrashed Frensham’s third team by 143 runs in Division Three of the I’Anson League on Saturday.
Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team beat Frimley’s fourth team by nine wickets in Division Seven.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Elstead 312-8. Frensham 166 all out. Points: Elstead 30, Frensham 6.
Blackheath 113 all out. Farncombe 115-4. Points: Farncombe 28, Blackheath 2.
Frimley 168 all out. Chiddingfold 169-4. Points: Frimley 4, Chiddingfold 30.
Grayshott 158-8. Tilford 160-6. Points: Grayshott 5, Tilford 28.
Midhurst 202 all out. Grayswood 203-4. Points: Midhurst 6, Grayswood 29.
Division 2
Dogmersfield 270 all out. Fernhurst 109 all out. Points: Dogmersfield 30, Fernhurst 5.
Peper Harow 268 all out. Frensham ll 210 all out. Points: Frensham ll 9, Peper Harow 30.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 204-8. Tongham 100 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 29, Tongham 4.
Shalford 208-7. Puttenham & Wanborough 209-6. Points: Puttenham & Wanborough 28, Shalford 7.
The Bourne 232-8. Brook 143 all out. Points: The Bourne 30, Brook 5.
Division 3
Blackheath ll 201-9. Thursley 192 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 29, Thursley 7.
Pirbright 108 all out. Bramley 112-1. Points: Bramley 29, Pirbright 0.
Worplesdon & Burpham 299-3. Frensham lll 156 all out. Points: Frensham lll 3, Worplesdon & Burpham 30.
Tilford ll 232-7. Grayshott ll 167 all out. Points: Tilford ll 30, Grayshott ll 5.
Puttenham & Wanborough ll 145 all out. Wood Street Village 149-4 (Keelan Williams 54*). Points: Wood Street Village 29, Puttenham & Wanborough ll 3.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 109 all out. Badshot Lea 113-2. Points: Badshot Lea 29, Dogmersfield ll 1.
Churt & Hindhead lll 139 all out. Frimley ll 90 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 26, Frimley ll 5.
Harting 192-6. Grayswood ll 193-4. Points: Grayswood ll 28, Harting 5.
Hambledon 132 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 54 all out. Points: Hambledon 26, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 5.
Peper Harow ll 104-8. Farncombe ll 105-0. Points: Peper Harow ll 0, Farncombe ll 29.
Division 5
Frensham lV 134-6. Alton lV 136-6. Points: Alton lV 26, Frensham lV 4.
Blackheath lll 149-8. Wood Street Village ll 101 all out. Points: Blackheath lll 26, Wood Street Village ll 4.
Chiddingfold ll 212-6. Wrecclesham 115 all out. Points: Chiddingfold ll 29, Wrecclesham 3.
Kingsley 181-3. Fernhurst ll 157-7. Points: Fernhurst ll 3, Kingsley 26.
Liphook & Ripsley lll 100-8. Frimley Phoenix 101-2. Points: Liphook & Ripsley lll 1, Frimley Phoenix 28.
Division 6
The Bourne ll 146-7. Brook ll 121 all out. Points: Brook ll 3, The Bourne ll 26.
Grayshott lll 185-9. Milford 189-2. Points: Grayshott lll 4, Milford 29.
Grayswood llI 99 all out. Guildford lV 101-2. Points: Guildford lV 29, Grayswood llI 1.
Haslemere 136 all out. Bramley ll 106-9. Points: Haslemere 25, Bramley ll 5.
Division 7
Farncombe llI 171-6. Badshot Lea ll 166 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 27, Badshot Lea ll 5.
Farnham lll 193-5. Churt & Hindhead lV 134-8. Points: Farnham lll 27, Churt & Hindhead lV 3.
Frimley lV 55 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 56-1. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29, Frimley lV 0.
Haslemere ll 136 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 79 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 5, Haslemere ll 26.
Frimley Phoenix lll 157-9. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 90 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 27, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 4.
Shalford ll 262-6. Farncombe Wanderers 205-8. Points: Shalford II 29, Farncombe Wanderers 7.
Tilford lll 140 all out. Elstead ll 141-7. Points: Tilford lll 4, Elstead ll 27.