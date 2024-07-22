Worplesdon & Burpham picked up an impressive 29-run victory against Blackheath’s second team in Division Three of the I’Anson League on Saturday afternoon.
Here are this week’s full I’Anson results.
Division 1
Grayshott 153 all out. Chiddingfold 151-9. Match drawn. Points: Chiddingfold 19, Grayshott 10.
Blackheath 228-7. Elstead 204-6. Match drawn. Points: Elstead 19, Blackheath 12.
Frensham 101 all out. Farncombe 103-2. Points: Farncombe 29, Frensham 1.
Midhurst 79 all out. Frimley 80-2. Points: Frimley 29, Midhurst 1.
Tilford 234-7. Grayswood 128-8. Match drawn. Grayswood 8, Tilford 21.
Division 2
Peper Harow 209 all out. Dogmersfield 135-9. Match drawn. Points: Dogmersfield 10, Peper Harow 20.
Fernhurst 138 all out. Frensham ll 140-3. Points: Frensham ll 29, Fernhurst 2.
Tongham 117 all out. Shalford 107 all out. Points: Shalford 5, Tongham 25.
The Bourne 204-8. Puttenham & Wanborough 208-7. Points: The Bourne 7, Puttenham & Wanborough 29.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 77 all out. Brook 81-6. Points: Brook 27, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 3.
Division 3
Worplesdon & Burpham 182 all out. Blackheath ll 153 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 7, Worplesdon & Burpham 28.
Thursley 142 all out. Frensham lll 146-8. Points: Frensham lll 27, Thursley 5.
Bramley 308-5. Grayshott ll 130-6. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott ll 7, Bramley 20.
Pirbright 224-7. Puttenham & Wanborough ll 227-8. Puttenham & Wanborough ll 28, Pirbright 8.
Wood Street Village 154 all out. Tilford ll 156-5. Points: Tilford ll 29, Wood Street Village 4.
Division 4
Badshot Lea 192-7. Farncombe ll 133-7. Match drawn. Points: Badshot Lea 18, Farncombe ll 8.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 61 all out. Churt & Hindhead lll 65-6. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 3, Churt & Hindhead lll 27.
Hambledon 181-5. Grayswood ll 162-9. Match drawn. Points: Hambledon 19, Grayswood ll 8.
Peper Harow ll 116 all out. Dogmersfield ll 118-4. Points: Peper Harow ll 2, Dogmersfield ll 28.
Harting 92-9. Frimley ll 93-2. Points: Harting 1, Frimley ll 28.
Division 5
Alton lV 187-9. Kingsley 166-9. Match drawn. Points: Alton lV 19, Kingsley 10.
Frensham lV 155-8. Fernhurst ll 97 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 4, Frensham lV 27.
Chiddingfold ll 170-8. Frimley Phoenix 171-4. Points: Frimley Phoenix 29, Chiddingfold ll 4.
Blackheath lll 188-4. Liphook & Ripsley lll 81-6. Match drawn. Points: Liphook & Ripsley lll 6, Blackheath lll 18.
Wrecclesham 156-9. Wood Street Village ll 84 all out. Points: Wood Street Village ll 4, Wrecclesham 27.
Division 6
Guildford lV 236-5. Milford 120-4. Match drawn. Guildford lV 19, Milford 6.
Haslemere 184-9. Frimley lll 55 all out. Points: Haslemere 28, Frimley III 4.
Bramley ll 137-9. Brook ll 138-2. Points: Bramley ll 2, Brook ll 29.
Grayshott lll 144 all out. Grayswood lll 145-6. Points: Grayshott lll 4, Grayswood lll 28.
Division 7
Badshot Lea ll 125-9. Churt & Hindhead lV 129-3. Points: Churt & Hindhead lV 28, Badshot Lea ll 2.
Farncombe lll 152-9. Elstead ll 153-5. Points: Farncombe lll 4, Elstead ll 28.
Haslemere ll 396-3. Frimley lV 55 all out. Points: Frimley lV 1, Haslemere ll 30.
Frimley Phoenix ll 310-2. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 35 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 1, Frimley Phoenix ll 30.
Farnham lll 182-3. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 98 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 1, Farnham lll 28.
Farncombe Wanderers 175-9. Tilford lll 176-3. Points: Tilford lll 29, Farncombe Wanderers 4.