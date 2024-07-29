Worplesdon & Burpham thrashed Grayshott’s second team by 173 runs in Division Three of the I’Anson League on Saturday.
Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team beat Farncombe Wanderers by 13 runs in Division Seven.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Blackheath 119 all out. Chiddingfold 120-4. Points: Blackheath 2, Chiddingfold 28.
Frensham 214 all out. Grayswood 177 all out. Points: Frensham 29, Grayswood 8.
Farncombe 187 all out. Midhurst 65 all out. Points: Midhurst 5, Farncombe 28.
Tilford 184-7. Elstead 141-9. Match drawn. Points: Tilford 19, Elstead 8.
Frimley 95 all out. Grayshott 60 all out. Points: Grayshott 5, Frimley 25.
Division 2
Fernhurst 206-8. Shalford 63 all out. Points: Fernhurst 29, Shalford 4.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 63 all out. The Bourne 64-2. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 1, The Bourne 29.
Peper Harow 288-7. Brook 224-8. Match drawn. Points: Peper Harow 21, The Bourne 11.
Puttenham & Wanborough 131 all out. Frensham ll 132-9. Points: Puttenham & Wanborough 5, Frensham ll 26.
Dogmersfield 226-9. Tongham 177-9. Match drawn. Points: Tongham 11, Dogmersfield 21.
Division 3
Tilford ll 97 all out. Bramley 100-0. Points: Bramley 30, Tilford II 0.
Frensham lll 153 all out. Wood Street Village 157-8. Points: Wood Street Village 28, Frensham lll 6.
Worplesdon & Burpham 232-7. Grayshott ll 59 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 30, Grayshott ll 3.
Thursley 251-9. Puttenham ll 165-8. Match drawn. Points: Thursley 21, Puttenham ll 10.
Pirbright 225 all out. Blackheath ll 150-6. Match drawn. Points: Pirbright 20, Blackheath ll 11.
Division 4
Harting 114-9. Farncombe ll 118-3. Points: Farncombe ll 27, Harting 1.
Peper Harow ll 144-7. Frimley ll 148-3. Points: Frimley ll 27, Peper Harow ll 2.
Churt & Hindhead lll 159 all out. Hambledon 160-8. Churt & Hindhead lll 6, Hambledon 28.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 130-7. Dogmersfield ll 134-8. Points: Dogmersfield ll 25, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 5.
Badshot Lea 195-7. Grayswood ll 144-5. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 8, Badshot Lea 17.
Division 5
Chiddingfold ll 253-6. Liphook lll 108-8. Match drawn. Points: Chiddingfold ll 21, Liphook lll 7.
Frensham lV 125 all out. Wood Street Village ll 126-2. Points: Frensham lV 2, Wood Street Village lI 30.
Wrecclesham 118 all out. Alton lV 119-8. Points: Wrecclesham 4, Alton lV 26.
Fernhurst ll 91 all out. Blackheath lll 92-6. Points: Blackheath lll 27, Fernhurst ll 3.
Kingsley 123 all out. Frimley Phoenix 126-4. Points: Kingsley 2, Frimley Phoenix 29.
Division 6
Brook ll 42 all out. Haslemere 44-0. Points: Brook ll 0, Haslemere 30.
Grayshott lll 76 all out. The Bourne II 78-2. Points: The Bourne II 29, Grayshott llI 1.
Bramley ll 202-3. Grayswood lll 100 all out. Points: Grayswood lll 1, Bramley ll 29.
Frimley lll 119 all out. Guildford lV 120-1. Points: Frimley lll 0, Guildford lV 29.
Division 7
Frimley lV 132 all out. Badshot Lea II 115 all out. Points: Badshot Lea II 5, Frimley IV 26.
Churt & Hindhead lV 143 all out. Elstead ll 134-9. Points: Elstead ll 6, Churt & Hindhead lV 25.
Farnham lll 288-3. Frimley Phoenix III 78 all out. Points: Farnham III 30, Frimley Phoenix III 1.
Farncombe lll 35 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 36-0. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 30, Farncombe lll 0.
Tilford lll 126-8. Haslemere ll 127-2. Points: Haslemere ll 29, Tilford lll 2.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 16 all out. Shalford ll 18-0. Points: Shalford ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 0.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 221-6. Farncombe Wanderers 208 all out. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 7, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29.