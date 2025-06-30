Worplesdon & Burpham fell to a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat at Headley, Whitehill & Bordon in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
In Division Three, Pirbright had to settle for a winning draw at home to Brook.
In Division Seven, Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team won by seven wickets at home to Headley, Whitehill & Bordon’s third team.
Here are a selection of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Farncombe 137 all out. Elstead 139-4. Points: Elstead 29, Farncombe 3.
Frensham 264-9. Chiddingfold 233-7. Match drawn. Points: Frensham 12, Chiddingfold 21.
Blackheath 257-8. Frimley 190-9. Match drawn. Points: Frimley 11, Blackheath 21.
Puttenham 228-9. Grayswood 113 all out. Points: Grayswood 4, Puttenham 30.
Tilford 173-8. Dogmersfield 148 all out. Points: Tilford 27, Dogmersfield 5.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 213-8. Bramley 129-8. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath ll 20, Bramley 9.
Frensham ll 110 all out. Grayshott 111-0. Points: Grayshott ll 30, Frensham ll 0.
Worplesdon & Burpham 77 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 78-1. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 29, Worplesdon & Burpham 0.
Peper Harow 194-5. The Bourne 195-4. Points: Peper Harow 5, The Bourne 27.
Fernhurst 127 all out. Shalford 128-9. Points: Shalford 26, Fernhurst 5.
Division 3
Haslemere 200-7. Wood Street 37 all out. Points: Haslemere 29, Wood Street 3.
Pirbright 237-8. Brook 111-5. Match drawn. Points: Pirbright 19, Brook 8.
Badshot Lea 168-8. Puttenham ll 170-7. Points: Puttenham ll 27, Badshot Lea 5.
Tilford ll 49 all out. Thursley 52-3. Points: Thursley 28, Tilford ll 1.
Tongham 163 all out. Churt & Hindhead 123 all out. Points: Tongham 27, Churt & Hindhead 5.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 137 all out. Frimley Phoenix 139-0. Points: Dogmersfield ll 1, Frimley Phoenix 30.
Division 7
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 95 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham II 96-3. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham II 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 1.
