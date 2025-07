Having suffered an unexpected defeat by struggling Essex on their return to the T20 format, Surrey had righted the ship through a 28-run success against Gloucestershire at Bristol. Will Jacks (57), Sam Curran (46), Lawrence (31 not out) and Tom Curran (32 not out) pushed the visitors up to 193 for seven, Australian D’Arcy Short’s 70 the main obstacle in limiting Gloucestershire to 165 for nine. Skipper Sam Curran’s three for 32 led the bowlers.