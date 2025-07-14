Surrey will resume their hunt for a fourth successive County Championship title armed with Indian left-arm spinner Sai Kishore.
Having spent three weeks in T20 action, Rory Burns’ men head to Scarborough on Tuesday, July 22, to take on Yorkshire with a one-point lead over Nottinghamshire in Division One. That is followed seven days later by a return clash against Durham, at Chester-le-Street, having fought out a run-filled stalemate earlier this month.
With seamer Nathan Smith unavailable after being selected for New Zealand’s Test tour of Zimbabwe, Surrey have switched tack by recruiting Kishore. For much of the past three years they have relied on part-time spinners but rivals have increasingly resorted to preparing pitches with little lateral movement to negate their seam attack.
Like the past two rounds, the next two see teams using the Australian-made Kookaburra ball, which also offer swing and seam bowlers little assistance, so spin is expected to play an even greater part.
Kishore arrives having taken 192 first-class wickets at 23 and captains Tamil Nadu in India’s Ranji Trophy first-class competition. He also plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL and has three international T20 caps.
“All the reports I have received from people I respect in the Indian game have spoken highly of Sai,” said Surrey’s high performance cricket advisor Alec Stewart.
“His four-day record for Tamil Nadu is very good and he brings leadership experience to the group.”
Kishore, who may find North Marine Road and Chester-le-Street rather chillier than Tamil Nadu, added: “I’m really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two games. They are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I have heard great things about the set-up.”
A magnificent unbeaten 120 from Dan Lawrence spearheaded Surrey’s march to the Vitality Blast quarter-finals as they beat Glamorgan by six wickets.
Having suffered an unexpected defeat by struggling Essex on their return to the T20 format, Surrey had righted the ship through a 28-run success against Gloucestershire at Bristol. Will Jacks (57), Sam Curran (46), Lawrence (31 not out) and Tom Curran (32 not out) pushed the visitors up to 193 for seven, Australian D’Arcy Short’s 70 the main obstacle in limiting Gloucestershire to 165 for nine. Skipper Sam Curran’s three for 32 led the bowlers.
Back at The Oval, it all appeared to be going wrong when a fifth-wicket stand worth 115 in eight overs between Colin Ingram (69) and Asa Tribe (56) pushed Glamorgan up to 222 for six, Surrey slumping to 16 for three in response.
Lawrence joined Jacks in a fourth-wicket stand worth 62 in six overs until the latter was brilliantly run out by Kiran Carlson, making it 76 for one at almost halfway. Supported superbly by Tom Curran’s 49 not out in 27 balls, Lawrence took control of the match with his maiden T20 century, smashing 12 fours and five sixes to decimate the Welsh attack to win the match with five balls still to spare.
And home ground proved fertile for Surrey on Sunday when South Group leaders Somerset were beaten by 67 runs, securing a home date in the last eight. Jacks (57) led the way to 201 for six, a fine display in the field headed by Reece Topley (three for 20) seeing the visitors bowled out for 134.
By Richard Spiller
