But who goes up with them – just presuming for a moment the whole thing hasn’t been reshaped by next year – is very open. Derbyshire have a two-point lead over Glamorgan, with Northants another three behind. But with 22 points available for each victory, it would still be unwise to write off Lancashire – down in sixth, 24 points off the promotion zone – now that they have claimed an opening victory of the season and are perhaps realising why they were most people’s tips to go straight back up after relegation last year.