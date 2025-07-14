Drivers in and around Woking will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm July 14 to 5.30am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange, Lane closure for Technology works.
• A3, from 10pm July 21 to 5.30am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange to Painshill, Lane closures for Gantry installation.
• M25, from 10pm July 24 to 5.30am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, lane one closure clockwise for plot works.
• M3, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.