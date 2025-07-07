Drivers in and around Woking will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange to Painshill, carriageway closure for, junction improvement works, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 10pm June 30 to 5.30am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for Urgent Technology works.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closures for concrete bay works.
• A3, from 10pm July 12 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, slip road closure for Technology works, diversion via National Highways roads.
• A3, from 10pm July 14 to 5.30am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange, Lane closure for Technology works.
• A3, from 10pm July 21 to 5.30am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange to Painshill, Lane closures for Gantry installation.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.