Horsell Village Show has a new venue for 2025 – Woking High School in Morton Road, Horsell, on Saturday, July 26. It will be held at the same time as last year, opening at noon and closing after the prize-giving at 4.30 pm.
As Marion Piper points out on behalf of the show committee, it is an event not to be missed, a highlight of Horsell’s social calendar.
“Entry is still only £2 for adults with children admitted free, a real bargain for a family day out,” Marion adds.
“A great show is planned, with a programme of entertainments to include Mr Marvel the magician, a face painter, games organised by our local Guides, dancing from Summerscales Performing Arts, Woking Rock Choir, a band, games, a bottle tombola, a tea cup ride and a raffle.
“We are also hoping to display a period Formula 1 car! You will find a great variety of craft stalls to visit too.
“Please look out for more details of the show on www.horsellvillageshow.co.uk.
“You will find the entry forms for classes for the competitive element of the show on the website.
“In addition, the show schedule can be found in the village shops and will include the entry forms. Take a look round all the show marquees to admire the fruit and vegetables, flowers and floral art, cookery, handicrafts, photography, art and novelty classes and the many children’s entries.
“To refresh you there will be afternoon teas organised by Woking Rotary Club, a BBQ, Dee’s Indian snacks, a Pimm’s stand, Thurston’s beers, soft drinks and ice creams. The prizes will be presented at the end of the show by Julia Allen, who is operations manager at Woking High School.
“We hope everyone will have an enjoyable time at this year’s show at the High School.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.