Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0465: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory and part garage conversion to habitable accommodation. 24 Brewery Lane, Byfleet
2025/0477: Single-storey front extension following demolition of porch. Erection of detached outbuilding for home office use. 1 Oak Park
2025/0462: Widening of existing vehicle crossover to front curtilage of detached dwelling house. 80 Chertsey Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0481: Part single, part two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and part single-storey part two-storey front extension and front porch, following partial demolition of existing garage. 266 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2025/0472: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear dormer window with Juliet balcony, insertion of 2No front roof lights. 2 Kerry Terrace
2025/0483: Single-storey rear and side extension, alterations to existing front porch, fenestration alterations and replacement windows throughout. New external flue and rear patio. Burhou, 8 The Gateway, Woodham
Heathlands
2025/0499: New front boundary treatment consisting of 2no. pairs of entrance gates with maximum height of 1.74m and railed boundary fence with maximum height of 1.5m. Oakwood, Mile Path
2025/0464: Replace external materials with stone cladding and render, internal alterations, two-storey rear extension, attach front garage to main building, add a pitched roof to single-storey elements, amend fenestration. Aquarius, The Fairway, Worplesdon
2025/0474: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for internal alterations. The Willans, Wych Hill Lane
2025/0500: Raising of ridge with formation of flat roof section, formation of rear dormer window with Juliet balcony, insertion of x1 roof light on front roof slope and x3 on side roof slope. Single-storey rear extension. Installation of solar panels. Removal of chimney stack. Elfincot, 37 Greenmeads, Mayford
2025/0485: Application for Listed Building Consent for externally mounted flue with installation of wood burning flue, along with internal alterations to existing wall. April Cottage, Guildford Road
Hoe Valley
2025/0476: Alterations to existing single-storey rear extension and fenestration alterations. Erection of rear outbuilding. 29 Selwood Road, Old Woking
2025/0475: Single-storey rear extension. 16 Rosebery Crescent, Kingfield
2025/0496: Two-storey side/rear extension and single-storey side/rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Removal of existing chimneystack. 119 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Horsell
2025/0490: 500mm ridge height increase, hip to gable roof extension with barn ends and rear dormer window. 7 Well Lane
2025/0478: Single-storey rear and side extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 2 Montgomery Villas, Manor Road
2025/0512: Installation of additional air conditioning unit to north elevation. Castle Cottage, Castle Road
2025/0384: Replacement roof including hip-to-gable extensions, rear dormer window and insertion of front rooflights. Dowhills, Heather Close
2025/0471: Single-storey side and rear extensions and increase in ridge height by 0.915m to create accommodation in roof space including formation of 2 No. side dormers following demolition of existing detached garage. Erection of front porch. 10 Morton Close
2025/0488: Demolition of existing sunroom to rear of property and existing single-storey side addition, rear covered area and side carport and construction of new single-storey side addition to replace existing garage and auxiliary rooms and construction of new part two-storey, part single-storey rear addition with new patio area. Insertion of new first-floor level side-facing (west) window and alteration to existing ground floor level side-facing (west) fenestration. New timber fencing between house and side boundaries. 25 Waldens Park Road
2025/0502: First-floor side and rear extension. Conversion of integral garage to habitable accommodation. Addition of entrance piers to match existing piers. Alterations to fenestration. Purbeck, Elm Road
Knaphill
2025/0469: First-floor rear extension. 4 Victoria Road
Mount Hermon
2025/0501: First-floor extension (over existing garage footprint) with formation of new part pitched, part flat single-storey roof to front, alteration to fenestration and insertion of rooflight. Conversion of integral garage. 60 Oriental Road
Pyrford
2025/0482: Part retrospective application for single-storey rear extension with canopy and detached outbuilding (carer's accommodation) in rear garden. 87 Balmoral Drive, Maybury
2025/0493: Single-storey side and rear extension, conversion of integral garage to habitable accommodation with new front brickwork and window, new front timber canopy with columns and new front door. 11 Abbey Close, Pyrford
2025/0503: Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension with associated internal alterations and alterations to fenestration, including insertion of first-floor level side-facing (east) window. 119 Lovelace Drive
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.