A former mayor and fondly remembered long-term resident of Woking, who served for 13 years as a councillor, has died.
Woking Borough Council announced the passing of Bill Greenwood who became the borough’s first citizen in 1979.
Issuing a statement, the council said the former councillor would be fondly remembered following his death on June 21 .
Current mayor, Councillor Amanda Boote, said it was a difficult time for those who knew him.
Bill was first elected in 1971 as ward councillor for Old Woking, Mayford and Sutton, under the previous urban district council and then elected to represent Kingfield and Westfield for Woking Borough Council between 1974 and 1984.
In 1979, he became Mayor of Woking – a position he was said to be proud to hold.
Upon hearing the news, Cllr Amanda Boote, current Mayor of Woking, said: “My deepest condolences go out to Mr Greenwood’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“He was a long-term resident of Woking and served as a councillor for 13 years for both Woking Urban District Council and the borough council. During his time as Mayor, he chose to raise funds for Victoria Hospital which was marking its eightieth anniversary.”
As a councillor, Mr Greenwood took an active role in the day-to-day running of the authority, serving on many committees including the policy, general services and recreation, personnel, finance, highways and leisure committees, the council said.
